Video: Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD

Broadway dance captains Samantha Pollino and Taeler Cyrus are teaching Ben choreography from "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd".

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Dance Captain Dance Attack
Click Here for More on Dance Captain Dance Attack

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben kicks off spooky season with Steven Hoggett's Tony-nominated choreography from Sweeney Todd with the help of dance captains Samantha Pollino and Taeler Cyrus. Can you keep up?





