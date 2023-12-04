Video: Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

A Beautiful Noise dance captains Jess LeProtto and Robert Pendilla teach Ben the choreography from "Crunchy Granola Suite".

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
Dance Captain Dance Attack
Click Here for More on Dance Captain Dance Attack

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Captains do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben breaks down Steven Hoggett's choreography for Broadway's A Beautiful Noise with the help of dance captains Jess LeProtto and Robert Pendilla. Can you keep up?






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond - Then in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani is currently starring Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. Get a first look at footage!

2
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical came to record the classis Holly Holy written by Neil Diamond.  Sonny Paladino was the Musical Director of this recording. See photos from inside the studio!

3
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Photo
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Watch Nick Fradiani and the cast of A Beautiful Noise perform 'Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show,' 'Coming to America' and 'Sweet Caroline' on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS!

4
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Go behind the scenes with A Beautiful Noise at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin
A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee
A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet
A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket

From This Author - Ben Cameron

Video: Ben Makes It Work with Choreo from BACK TO THE FUTUREVideo: Ben Makes It Work with Choreo from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Video: Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway SessionsVideo: Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
Video: Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODDVideo: Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Video: SWEENEY TODD Cast Sings Out at Broadway SessionsVideo: SWEENEY TODD Cast Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You