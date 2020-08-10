VIDEO: Watch Jason Gotay, Michael Hartung, Ann Harada and More on THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR- Live at 9:15pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in for another hour of Muny magic!

The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! will continue tonight, August 10, at 9:15 p.m. EDT. In the highest-attended opening night of the series to-date, an estimated 16,000+ people watched the premiere of episode three from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world.

Check back right here to watch live!

The fourth episode will include:

-Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of Annie, selections from "West Side Story

-Suite" from Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Jersey Boys and The Unsinkable Molly Brown

-Muny artists and real-life couple Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung perform "Song on the Sand" from La Cage aux Folles

-A live vocal performance from The Muny and NBC's The Voice 2018 Top 4 Finalist Kennedy Holmes, singing "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods

-Members of The Muny's 2018 cast of Meet Me In St. Louis reunite to sing the heart- stirring title number "Meet Me In St. Louis"

-"Tap Your Troubles Away," an old-fashioned tap number conceived and choreographed by Muny Resident and Teen Choreographer Katie Johannigman, performed remotely by Muny artists of the last decade

-"Speechless," a contemporary dance piece directed and choreographed by St. Louis native, Broadway performer and Muny alumnus, Jack Sippel, performed by local Muny Teen alums

-The Muny Teens sing "It Roars" from Mean Girls

-"Do-Re-Mi," a special, filmed-at-The-Muny song and dance performance featuring members of The Muny Kids and Teens

-Broadway and Muny real-life couple Jenny Powers and Matt Cavenaugh sing "New Words" written by Maury Yeston

-Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny

-Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber

And much, much more

"The response to this show has truly been extraordinary," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "I'm so happy that during this time, people are having their Muny summer, and they're enjoying our virtual Muny magic."

"As we enter the final two weeks of the Variety Hour Live! series, I am truly thankful for each of the Muny artists that have joined us," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "This week's lineup, and special cast sing-along, promises to deliver even more magical Muny moments."

After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CDT, which will also be captioned and audio described.

