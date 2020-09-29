VIDEO: Orfeh & Andy Karl Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 12pm!

Check in with Andy and Orfeh ahead of their concerts with Seth Rudetsky!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here Thursday, October 1 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway's favorite couple, Orfeh and Andy Karl, who will headline concerts with Seth Rudetsky on October 4 (8pm) and 5 (3pm).

She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Orfeh and Andy were most recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis.

