VIDEO: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!
Catch up with Chuck and Lilli ahead of their concert with Seth Rudetsky on May 23!
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in Wednesday, May 19 at 12pm ET as he chats with Broadway's favorite father/daughter duo, Chuck and Lilli Cooper, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 23 (3pm and 8pm).
Lilli Cooper: Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) Tony Nomination; Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba); Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company) Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: NCIS New Orleans, Dynasty, Bull, Instinct, Elementary, The Code, The Good Fight. LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz
Chuck Cooper: Proud union actor for over 45 years, 16 Broadway plays and musicals, lots of regional theatre, Tony Award, The Lucille Lortel Award, Two Drama Desk Nominations, numerous film and TV guest starring appearances. Favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. Gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort.