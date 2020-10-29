VIDEO: Beth Malone Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 3pm!

Catch up with Beth ahead of her concerts with Seth Rudetsky!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here today, October 29 (3pm ET), as he chats with one of Broadway favorite Beth Malone. Beth will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, November 1 (8pm) and Monday, November 2 (3pm).

