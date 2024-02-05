Trainor Dance And Fran Kirmser Present FACT OR FICTION? A New Dance/Storytelling Event The Peoples Improv Theater

Performed by seasoned dancers from the worlds of theater and modern dance, FACT OR FICTION? lets the audience decide which stories are true.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Get ready to vote! FACT OR FICTION?, a fast-paced, interactive dance and storytelling  event, where professional dancers tell stories through language and movement, is back by popular demand at The PIT, Peoples Improv Theater, 154 West 29th Street in New York City, Sunday, February 25 and Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

Performed by seasoned dancers from the worlds of theater and modern dance, FACT OR FICTION? lets the audience decide which stories are true.  

“I created FACT OR FICTION? as a response to our post-truth civilization and the need for intimacy, humor, and joy in performance,” said creator and choreographer Caitlin Trainor. “FACT OR FICTION? takes dance  into the realms of comedy and storytelling, while allowing spectators to laugh, feel engaged, and decide what  the truth is. Simply put, it's a very good time.” 

FACT OR FICTION? performers include by Liz Hepp, Allegra Herman, Illya Lenych, Claire Louis Goldes, Morgen Littlejohn, Daniel Pahl, and Maliq Williams. FACT OR FICTION? is produced by Fran Kirmser.  

Tickets, priced at $30, are on sale now at Click Here Additional dates to be announced.

Named one of “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine, Caitlin Trainor is a choreographer, dancer, educator, and the founder of  Trainor Dance and Dancio. Her creative work ranges from neoclassical to wildly experimental, and includes dances for  the theater as well as stairwells, galleries, and gardens. She has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Jacob's Pillow, and  the World Science Festival. Caitlin teaches at Barnard College/Columbia University and is the mom of a 6 year old mover  and shaker. www.trainordance.org 

Fran Kirmser is a Tony Award winning producer in both musical and play categories and recently produced Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway. Fran served as a Tony Voter from 2014 to 2020. She is deeply committed to facilitating the work  of emerging artists to stage and is the author of A Life In Dance which is required reading in universities across the country.  www.frankirmser.com 




