Positions with New York City Center, Public Theater, Center Theatre Group, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 9/6

Internship: General Management Internship

The Public Theater is seeking an ambitious self-starter to join our General Management department for the Fall! The ideal candidate will be comfortable working on their own and is interested in a career in theatre administration. This internship will provide an incredibly well-rounded view of the way General Management and Company Management function in a large nonprofit performing arts institution.The General Management department serves as the liaison between all departments at The Public as ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

Center Theatre Group is one of the largest, most influential theatre companies in the country by virtually every measure. Over the past 50 years, we have entertained millions of audience members and produced some of the most important shows of our time, many of which have been World premieres and have gone on to award-winning Broadway runs and beyond. At the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre, we produce and present the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter/Welder

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a Carpenter for a full-time/seasonal position (July? March).Duties include:The building, installation and strike of scenery for all Maltz Jupiter Theatre productions and events Requirements include: A comprehensive knowledge of traditional scenic construction techniques, metal working and welding, rigging standards and techniques An ability to understand and build from both design & technical drawings.The successful candidate wi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: New Work Department Coordinator

The Public Theater?s New Work Department is seeking an organized and outgoing coordinator to effectively organize and support the functions of the New Work Department! Reporting to the Director of New Artists and Dramaturgy Pipeline, the New Work Development Coordinator will update budgets, centralize the team?s calendars, ensure coverage of shows across the city and country, and organize the workload while optimizing departmental communications. Accountabilities?Manage team of readers and ensu... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Dramaturg

Leading The Public Theater?s artistic scouting across both NYC and nationally, the Associate Dramaturg identifies significant writers for the Public to invest in. This position is the driving advocate for the next generation of American Playwrights, spanning over the next 10 years!The Associate Dramaturg leads the Public?s artistic scouting both across NYC and nationally. By identifying the significant writers The Public Theater will invest in over the next ten years this position is the drivin... (more)

: Lotte Lenya Competition

Seeking singer/actors to participate in the Lotte Lenya Competition. In 1998, to honor the centenary of the birth of Lotte Lenya (1898-1981), an extraordinary singer/actress and one of the foremost interpreters of the music of her husband, Kurt Weill (1900-1950), the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music established an annual Lotte Lenya Competition.The Lotte Lenya Competition recognizes talented singer/actors of all nationalities, ages 19-32, who are dramatically and musically convincing in repertoir... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Ballet des Amériques Pre-Professional Conservatory Audition (Ages 4-18)

Ballet des Amriques Pre-Professional Conservatory Audition (Ages 4-18)September 7, 20199am-12:30pm16 King StreetPort Chester, NY 10573 Ballet des Amriques invites students - boys and girls from beginner to advanced levels - to audition for its highly acclaimed pre-professional program in classical ballet on Saturday, September 7, at 9am. Children with no previous training are welcome. The Conservatory of Ballet des Amriques offers one of the best pre-professional ballet training and dance educa... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Ballet des Amériques Audition for Company Members and Trainees (Professional Young Adult Program)

Ballet des Amriques Audition for Company Members and Trainees (Professional Young Adult Program) September 7th, 201916 King Street, Port Chester, NY 105731-3pm Whether you are a professional dancer wishing to audition for our dance company or whether you are on the verge of launching your professional career and wish to hone, refine and complete your training its a trainee in our dance company, please join us on Saturday, September 7 at 1pm in Our Studios in Port Chester. We are located at 16 K... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Auditions for The Nutcracker Dream at The Emelin Theatre

Auditions for The Nutcracker Dream at The Emelin Theatre Call for September Auditions Boys and girls aged 10-17, with 3+ years of ballet training Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 1:30pm. At the Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts 153 Library Lane, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Candidates should have intermediate to advanced ballet technique, clean lines and the ability to take corrections and directions quickly. To pre-register for the audition, please call (646) 753-0457 or write to inf... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managing Director

The Managing Director (MD) leads the financial and daily operational activities of Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT). The MD will partner with the Producing Artistic Director (PAD) to develop a strategic plan to ensure the fiscal health of CRT. The MD is responsible for all facets of CRT?s Human Resources Department. The MD will with the Development Manager to establish strong relations with CRT?s stakeholders including the Board of Trustees, Donors, Patrons and the Creede Community at large. The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director

The Seminole Theatre seeks a highly motivated Associate Director with excellent organizational, communication and logistical skills to join our team. The Seminole Theatre, a historic icon in Homestead, re-opened its doors in December of 2015 and now serves as the premiere performing arts center and cultural hub for the greater Homestead and South Miami Dade area. The Seminole Theatre is managed by Oak View Group Facilities, founded in 2015 by Irving Azoff, Tim Leiweke, with Madison Square Garden... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Broadway Ambassador

Seeking Broadway Ambassadors for outdoor marketing promotions within Times Square, in addition to other locations throughout Manhattan, for the Fall/Winter season. These dedicated and energetic candidates should present themselves in a charismatic and engaging way, and be comfortable approaching potential customers.Shifts are available seven days a week, with an average of 4-6 hours per shift, and positions are open immediately. Specific dress code is required and work is primarily outdoors. Pay... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant

About Ballet Hispnico Ballet Hispnico, the premier Latino dance organization in the United States, has been inspiring young artists and enriching our cultural landscape for nearly 50 years. We bring communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance, reaching audiences around the world with transformational performances by our professional Company, encouraging students through exceptional training at our School of Dance located on Manhattan's Upper West Side, and engagin... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Visitor Experience Associate (Part Time)

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Outbound Sales Manager

Walnut Street Theatre, America?s oldest theatre and one of the nation?s most financially stable non-profit arts organizations, is seeking resumes for the position of Outbound Sales Manager. Responsibilities include leading teams to maximize potential for production ticket sales and fundraising efforts, providing excellent customer service, and accurate and timely reporting. Successful candidate must have strong sales capabilities, along with excellent mentoring, coaching and people management sk... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Stagehand

Title: Part-Time StagehandDepartment: ProductionReports to: Associate Director of ProductionInternal Contacts: Faculty, Staff, StudentsExternal Contacts: Overhire WorkersDate Listed: August 21, 2019Application Due: RollingStart Date: RollingDomainsPerform work for load-ins, strikes, rehearsals, classes, concerts and other performances as a general stagehand and/or electrician.MSM?s stagehands are non-departmental, and work calls in all MSM venues, from a fully rigged proscenium theatre to smalle... (more)

Internships: Volunteers for Non profit (LGBTQ) Community Theatre Company

The Alternative Theatre Company (LGBTQ theatre) Is looking for volunteers for upcoming NYC production ofA WANING GIBBOUS MOONOCT-DEC (2019)BECOME A PART OF THE VOLUNTEER TEAMThe Alternative Theatre Company is a nonprofit LBTQ theatre that relies on the dedication and passion of our volunteers. Our team of helpers make our high-quality productions possible. We would love to have you join us!MISCELLANEOUS POSITIONS (ages 18+)We always have positions that require special expertise, particularly in... (more)

: Triangle Rainbow Theater Seeking a Stage Manager

Triangle Rainbow Theater Co in NYC is seeking a Stage Manager for a 70 minute thriller play, titled "LAME DUCKS". The play is part of the Dream Up festival presented by Crystal Field, Artistic Director for Theater of the New City. (Cabaret Theater)You will be needed from 9/4-9/15 on certain days only! 6 performances plus a tech rehearsal and one rehearsal at the theater on Wednesday 8/28/19 from 10am till 2pm.You will be responsible for handing out programs at each performance, help setting up ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager/Usher (Dream Up Festival)

Triangle Rainbow Theater is seeking a Stage Manager for an upcoming play Sept 4-15th titled,"LAME DUCKS" a psycho thriller, by Anthony FuscoThe play runs about 70 minutes, and there will be 6 performances. 9/4, 9/6, 9/8, 9/10, 9/12, 9/15 all evening performances. You must be available for the whole run! You will be needed this Wed 8/28 from 10 to 2pm.Monday 9/2 tech from 2:00-6:00pm at the theater, and all performances.For more information on the festival go to www.dreamupfestival.org please co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Producer

About En Garde ArtsEn Garde Arts was founded in 1985 and is widely credited with putting site-specific theatre on the map in New York City. The company relaunched in 2014 with a revised mission focused on social impact. En Garde Arts creates, produces and presents bold theatre experiences that reach across artistic, physical and social boundaries. We aim to increase empathy and open-mindedness by illuminating nuanced perspectives and unspoken truths behind the salient issues of our time.2020 is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18. We are rapidly expanding our programming imprint and expanding our operations to support year-round programming.The Director of Production is a full time, year-round Aspen-based position responsible for providing the essential leadership required to maintain an effici... (more)





