Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards

We have answers to all of your burning Tony Awards questions!

The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdown. The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, will be different in its 74th year and we're breaking down exactly what we know so far...

Are the 2020 Tony Awards cancelled?

No! Though the original 74th Annual Tony Awards ceremony (scheduled for June 7, 2020) was postponed due to the global health crisis, the event was announced to take place later in the year.

Who is nominated for 2020 Tony Awards?

On October 15, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees for the Tony Awards. Important takeaways: Slave Play became the most nominated play in Tony Awards history (12 nominations), with The Inheritance closely following (11 nominations). The most-nominated musical of the year is Jagged Little Pill (15 nominations), followed by Moulin Rouge! The Musical (14 nominations). Aaron Tveit is the only nominee in his category (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical) and all nominees for Best Original Score come from plays instead of musicals.

The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 41 theatre professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The Tony Awards will be voted in 25 competitive categories by 784 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

View a full list of nominees.

Who was eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?

In August 2020, the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide on eligibility for potential nominees. The ruling decided that legitimate theatrical productions that opened in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the abbreviated 2019-2020 season (April 26, 2019 through February 19, 2020) would be considered for nominations- 18 productions in total. This decision eliminated both Girl from the North Country and West Side Story from consideration- both or which opened before Broadway shutdown on March 12.

View eligibility list.

When is the 2020 Tony Awards ceremony?

A date for the ceremony has not yet been set, but it will likely happen in December. The Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Will the 2020 Tony Awards ceremony be virtual?

Yes. Because of the global health crisis, the ceremony will not be held at Radio City Music Hall as originally planned. There is no word yet on how or where the ceremony will be broadcast, but check back for updates!

Who is hosting the 2020 Tony Awards?

A host for the ceremony (if there is one) has not yet been announced.

How will this effect the Tonys Awards in 2021?

With the Broadway season being turned on its head this year, and closures continuing through at least June 2021, it is likely that the 75th Annual Tony Awards will also celebrate Broadway presented in an abnormal season timeline. Until Broadway returns, we cannot predict how future ceremonies will be affected, but we anxiously await the return of live entertainment in the meantime.

