Disney's ALADDIN to Celebrate 10 Years of Magic on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Disney's Aladdin on Broadway will celebrate 10 years of performing the show at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Good Morning America this week.

On Friday, March 29, the cast of the Broadway musical will join GMA for a celebration and to discuss the show as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Tune into the talk show at 7:00 am to catch the celebration!

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, after trying out the show at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. With a score by Alan Menken, the show features such iconic Disney hits as "Friend Like Me" and "A Whole New World."

To further celebrate the milestone, the musical had announced a very special performance on March 28. The show's Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw will include a number of hidden Easter eggs into the show for eagle-eyed fans to discover, as well as a mid-show surprise during the number, “Friend Like Me.”

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The supporting cast includes Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.

"Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. The program airs Monday-Friday from 7-9 am EDT on ABC.