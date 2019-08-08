Directing, House Manager, Theatre Admin Positions Available in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 8/8

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/8/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

: Vegas Gone Country

Sound and Lighting Technicians and stage hand. Las Vegas Strip ongoing show. Part Time 5-7pm Sun through Thursday. Pay Commensurate with Skills. Experienced, Honest and dependable theater experienced. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Program Coordinator

The National Theater Institute Program Coordinator is a key member of the National Theater Institute administration. The Program Coordinator supports and collaborates with the Artistic Director administrating all programs and works in collaboration with the Schedule & Production Manager, Director of College Relations, NMTI Artistic Associate and NTI Apprentices on the day-to-day logistics of NTI.Attributes:Interested in undergraduate and postgraduate theater education and facilitating a strong, ... (more)

Internships: Assistant Artistic Director

About THE POSSIBILITY PROJECT The Possibility Project operates year-long, youth-led programs that bring together diverse groups of teenagers from the five boroughs of New York City. Participants engage in an intense creative process through which they write an original musical based on stories of their lives and their ideas for a more just and peaceful world. They also create and execute Community Action Projects around the city that raises awareness about issues that are important to them. Usi... (more)

Internships: Marketing Intern

We are now accepting applications for fall/winter 2019 internships. If interested, we will contact you for an interview.FGTM/BFV Management/54 below hosts an internship program available to college students and graduates. Interns receive a total immersion in theatrical production and management. Internships are available by semester, summer, or year round. Internships can be applied towards school credit, if your college or university has such a program. .Available internship periods are as foll... (more)

: Production Manager

PRODUCTION MANAGERSignature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Production Manager to help us on a project basis beginning immediately. The Production Manager will be assigned a specific production in our season and report to our Director of Production. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, pr... (more)

Photographers: Headshots in New Jersey

We only do headshots and are the premier headshot photographer in Central New Jersey. We specialize in working with actors and performers in need of professional headshots to build comp cards or submit to casting directors and agencies.Read more, check out pricing and schedule completely online, or set up a free phone consult to discuss your particular needs and expectations.https://www.pfiphoto.com/headshots... (more)

: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR ? Signature Theatre Signature Theatre, one of New York?s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team and report to the Director of Production and Facilities. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbre... (more)

: CreateHer

Applications are now open for SheNYC's educational program, CreateHER! This free program is for high school girls interested in writing or producing for theatre. CreateHER is an 8-week seminar for girl-identifying high school students interested in Playwriting or Producing. Students will have the opportunity to learn from some of the leading women in the theatre industry while writing and producing a short play of their own. The application can be found here: https://forms.gle/NhRPYk1ktiBNVmAUA... (more)

Part Time Jobs: LOCATION FLEXIBLE OPPORTUNITY - NNPN Development Manager

National New Play Network is an alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays. We envision a robust, equitable, and inclusive new play ecology that reflects a broad range of aesthetics. Position OverviewPart-time, permanent: Officing remotely and via video conference, flexible schedule. Some travel required (two to four times domestically annually), and occasional participation in or attendance at special eventsWage: ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seasonal Under the Radar Festival Marketing Associate

Full time temporary hourly, non-exempt position, from mid/late September through January 31The Public Theater is seeking an Under the Radar (UTR) Associate to work closely with the UTR Marketing team. Over the last 16 years, The Public?s UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has presented over 210 companies from 41 countries. It has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backg... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks a Company Manager for their 2019-2020 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing 6 mainstage shows, educational programs, a New Works festival, and 4-6 other events year-round. The Company Manager reports directly to the Finance/Administrative Manager, and works closely with the Company Management Apprentice. This position also shares an indirect reporting relationship to the Production Manager as needed. Responsibili... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Manager

The Box Office Manager is critical to the success of Northern Stage. This position is responsible for the customer experience, engaging and stewarding patrons at every point of encounter with the organization. The Box Office Manager will oversee all Box Office and Front of House operations, lead sales and marketing campaigns, build events and reports in our database, and manage Box Office staff. The Box Office Manager reports directly to the Director of Sales & Marketing. This is a full time po... (more)

Temp Jobs: Temporary Administrative Assistant

Amazing opportunity to join top-ranking NYC firms. We are seeking administrative candidates for both temp and temp-to-perm positions!Position will require 20-40 hours per week.Responsibilities Include:-Provide general administrative support for all aspects of document management including data entry and scanning,-Coordinate niche and client meetings-Process correspondence for Executives and Staff-Prepare and maintain spreadsheets to track workflow-Convert/format word and excel to pdf.Ideal ca... (more)

: COMPANY MANAGER

Signature Theatre, one of New York?s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a COMPANY MANAGER. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing subsidized, affordable tickets to all its productions. In 2012, Signature Theatre o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education Director

Position - Education DirectorLocationOzark Actors Theatre701 N Cedar St.Rolla, MO 65401Employment TypeFull-Time/Part-TimeSalaryCompetitiveDescription of ResponsibilitiesOZARK ACTORS THEATRE in Rolla, Missouri is seeking an Education Director. The EducationDirector is responsible for OAT?s educational development and outreach, as well as year-roundcurriculum building and planning. The Education Director will collaborate with the OAT ArtisticDirector and OAT Board in creating a youth-oriented perf... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Master Carpenter

The Pingry SchoolMaster (Stage) Carpenter - Drama Department2019-20Founded in 1861, The Pingry School is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. Situated on two spacious campuses in Basking Ridge and Short Hills, New Jersey, the school draws students of varied talents and diverse backgrounds from nearly 100 communities in New Jersey and New York. Together, our two campuses in Short Hills (K-5) and Basking Ridge (6-12) serve mor... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Solo Flights Technical Positions

Theatre Aspen is seeking theatre technicians to support our inaugural one-person show festival SOLO FLIGHTS, Sept. 15-22, 2019.We are accepting materials for the following positions: production manager, AEA stage managers, lighting designer/board op, sound designer/operator, and head carpenter. We are especially interested in those who may have cross-departmental skills.In addition, we are seeking technicians to support our season strike, Sept. 23-28. Those with rigging, crew, and technical e... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Facilities Coordinator

Reports to: Director of Facilities and Capital ProjectsSUMMARY DESCRIPTION:Founded in 1980, the Mark Morris Dance Group is a 20-member dance company headquartered at the Mark Morris Dance Center located in the Downtown Brooklyn Cultural District in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Opened in September 2001, the Dance Center is home to the Mark Morris Dance Group, a thriving School, Studio Rental program and Wellness Center. The Dance Center is a bustling community-oriented space that serves over 4,000 peop... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Company Manager

OPPORTUNITYThe part-time Company Manager will serve a crucial role as part of the General Management team at Classic Stage Company (CSC), an award-winning non-profit Off-Broadway theater company committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. CSC is a home for New York?s finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world?s repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.CSC is looking for a part-time Company Manager for its upcoming 2019-20... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTIONThe Huntington Theatre Company seeks a Director of Production at this pivotal point in its history, having recently announced a major renovation to the Huntington Avenue Theatre, and charted an independent course following its longtime relationship with Boston University. The Director of Production will have an influential leadership role in the evolution of the Huntington and its continued presence as a cultural leader in the region. They will lead a team including Produ... (more)

: MADC's Move to Change Open Submission Call

MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) is elated to announce its Second Annual Move to Change Dance Festival on Friday & Saturday, November 8-9, 2019 7:30PM at University Settlement, 184 Eldridge Street, NY, NY 10002. The purpose of Move to Change is to use dance as a form of social justice and arts activism through the lens of people of color (POC). The goal of Move to Change is to create cultural and gender affirming spaces for artists of color (African, Latina/o/x, Asian, Arab, Native American [ALAA... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Manager

Box Office Manager-Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex.Duties include, but are not limited to: ticket sales; communication and enforcement of ticketing policies; daily analysis of ticket sales; constant communication with other departments; opening and closing the box office; creating and managing holds; reconciling box office receipts; hiring, training, scheduling and supervision of box office staff.The right candidate must have excellent communicati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Touring Stage Maanger

George Street Playhouse, New Brunswick NJ, seeks a Non-Equity Stage Manager for the GSP Touring Company. Commitment from August 26, 2019 - February 22, 2020. Work is demanding and requires excellent organizational and communication skills. Must have a positive attitude, passion for theatre, and interest in working with youth. Touring Theatre performs one show that travels to area schools, colleges, and community groups within the tri-state area. Must relocate to Central New Jersey region. M... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Building Manager

New York City Center is hiring a Building Manager responsible for the daily maintenance of the physical plant, security of property and personnel, fire prevention, and emergency action plans. The Building Manager will support the management of repair and construction projects, serve as the energy liaison officer for City Agencies, and complete administrative work involving scheduling, payroll processing, and invoice reconciliation. The Building Manager is expected to serve as an ambassador fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Front of House Manager

Status: Full-Time/Regular/ExemptReports to: Front of House ManagerThe Assistant Front of House Manager will support the Front of House Manager in administration, planning, coordination and execution of regular season performances, trainings, orientations and special events with a focus on providing guests with impeccable Front of House experiences. Responsibilities will take place across all A.C.T. properties; the Geary, Strand and Costume Shop Theaters as well as several smaller performance spa... (more)





