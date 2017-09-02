BWW's On This Day - September 2, 2017

Sep. 2, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Gangsta Granny
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Hamlet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17

Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17

The Wind in the Willows
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17

What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

COMING UP:

Sunday September 3, 2017:
Jessie Mueller Performs as Part of Broadway @ Town Hall Series in P-Town
Monday September 4, 2017:
Get Two-for-One Tickets to 23 Shows During NYC Broadway Week
Tuesday September 5, 2017:
Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner Lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at the Geffen
Tuesday September 5, 2017:
Tony Roberts Hosts SUGAR in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Wednesday September 6, 2017:
Davis Gaines Stars in MAN OF LA MANCHA in the Round at Orlando Shakespeare
Wednesday September 6, 2017:
JOHNNY MANHATTAN Musical Premieres in Michigan
Thursday September 7, 2017:
Arthur Kopit's CHAMBER MUSIC Gets Revised Production in Brooklyn
Thursday September 7, 2017:
Boxer Mike Tyson Returns to the Stage in UNDISPUTED TRUTH - ROUND 2
Thursday September 7, 2017:
Christine Pedi Stars in SOOP Theatre's GOD OF CARNAGE
Thursday September 7, 2017:
PARADE Staged at World's Oldest Paper Factory
Thursday September 7, 2017:
Samonsky & Elless Star in BENNY & JOON Musical at The Old Globe
Friday September 8, 2017:
DVR Alert - Broadway's Alfie Boe Performs on TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Saturday September 9, 2017:
James Earl Jones and More Set for Concert Reading at Guild Hall
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & Jarrod Spector Set for Pasadena Pops' Salute to John Williams
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Krysta Rodriguez Headlines OCSA's 2017 Season Premiere Event
Saturday September 9, 2017:
Matthew Morrison Headlines WCP's 2017 'Moonlight Over Venice' Gala

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author

  • Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks & More in Steven Spielberg's THE POST
  • BEAUTIFUL Announces New North American Tour Cast and Dates for 2017-18 Season
  • Make Way, Make Way! MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Joins ELSIE FEST 2017 Lineup
  • Hurricane Harvey Update- How You Can Help Houston-Area Theatres
  • Tupac Broadway Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME Gets Second Life; Kenny Leon Hopes for National Tour
  • Samantha Massell, Christian Michael Camporin, Sean MacLaughlin, Lori Wilner and More to Star in Goodspeed's Reworked RAGS; Cast Announced!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com