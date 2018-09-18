BWW's On This Day - September 18, 2018

Sep. 18, 2018  

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The True
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/20/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

The Evolution of Mann
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Company
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Dear Evan Hansen
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Hello, Dolly!
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18

Love's Labour's Lost
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Passion
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/24/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Height of the Storm
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18

