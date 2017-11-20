BWW's On This Day - November 20, 2017

Nov. 20, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
A Deal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Describe the Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

The Wolves
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

The Woman in White
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Who's Holiday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/20/17

Home for the Holidays
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/21/17

Annie
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Everybody's Talking About Jamie
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

Jersey Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

The Gruffalo's Child
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/22/17

The Snowman
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/23/17

Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17

Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/24/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17

20th Century Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/26/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17

The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17

Meteor Shower
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Kris Kringle The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/24/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Romantic Trapezoid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/25/17

Too Heavy For Your Pocket
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Time and the Conways
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Uncommon Sense
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Toys: A Dark Fairy Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/26/17

Labour of Love
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday November 21, 2017:
Billy Crudup-Led HARRY CLARKE Opens at the Vineyard
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Coffee Table Book Hits the Shelves
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
Glover, Kaufman & Ryan Head HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Broadway
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
HARRY CLARKE, Starring Billy Crudup, Opens at Vineyard Theatre
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
Katharine McPhee Kicks Off Sold-Out Cafe Carlyle Debut
Tuesday November 21, 2017:
SMASH's Katharine McPhee Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
ANNIE Begins Previews at Paper Mill
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
De Jesus, Dromard, Edwards, Jeacoma Set for JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
JERSEY BOYS Starts Previews at New World Stages
Wednesday November 22, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Netflix Presents BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!
Friday November 24, 2017:
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Plays Title Role in 'KRIS KRINGLE' at Town Hall
Friday November 24, 2017:
KRIS KRINGLE with Rigby & Myers, Brings Christmas Magic to Town Hall
Friday November 24, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN
Saturday November 25, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis Stars in 'BULLDOZER', Beginning Off-Broadway
Sunday November 26, 2017:
Israel Museum Presents Goldvicht's HOUSE OF LIFE, 5/9-11/26
Monday November 27, 2017:
PHANTOM's James Barbour Performs at HANYC's Hospitality Gala
Monday November 27, 2017:
Songwriter Shaina Taub Honored with 2017 Fred Ebb Award

