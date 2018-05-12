BWW's On This Day - May 12, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
3 Women
You Are Here
Killer Joe
Consent
Fall
Woman and Scarecrow
Camelot
The Beast in the Jungle
Peace for Mary Frances
Beauty and the Beast
Tartuffe
Fatherland
The Rink
Half Time
The Boys in the Band
The Great Leap
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Squirrels
Lobby Hero
A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
Motown the Musical
Belleville
Harry Clarke
Me and My Girl
The Ferryman (West End)
She
Instructions for Correct Assembly
Transfers
Head Over Heels
Life and Fate
Uncle Vanya
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
The Seafarer
Beauty and the Beast
The Best Man
Sweeney Todd
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Paradise Blue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/14/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/15/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18
CLOSING SOON:
Rasheeda Speaking
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18
Sunday May 13, 2018:
Monday May 14, 2018:
CAROUSEL Announces Matinee Benefitting Actors Fund
Monday May 14, 2018:
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS
Monday May 14, 2018:
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS
Monday May 14, 2018:
The Actors Fund to Honor Rivera, Thurman, Beatty, and Leon at Annual Gala
Tuesday May 15, 2018:
Alex Boniello Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Friday May 18, 2018:
Idina Menzel on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION
Friday May 18, 2018:
Patti Cohenour to Lead Goodspeed's YOU ARE HERE
Saturday May 19, 2018:
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season
