BWW's On This Day - May 12, 2018

May. 12, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Paradise Blue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/14/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/15/18

You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Killer Joe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Consent
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Fall
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Woman and Scarecrow
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18

Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18

The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Peace for Mary Frances
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Fatherland
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Rasheeda Speaking
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/12/18

Lobby Hero
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18

Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18

Belleville
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

Me and My Girl
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18

She
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18

Instructions for Correct Assembly
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18

Transfers
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Head Over Heels
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Life and Fate
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Uncle Vanya
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18

The Seafarer
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

The Best Man
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18

COMING UP:

Sunday May 13, 2018:
Monday May 14, 2018:
CAROUSEL Announces Matinee Benefitting Actors Fund
Monday May 14, 2018:
The Actors Fund to Honor Rivera, Thurman, Beatty, and Leon at Annual Gala
Tuesday May 15, 2018:
Alex Boniello Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Friday May 18, 2018:
Idina Menzel on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION
Friday May 18, 2018:
Patti Cohenour to Lead Goodspeed's YOU ARE HERE
Saturday May 19, 2018:
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season




