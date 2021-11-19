A Holiday Favorite Returns To Theatre On The Bay
The stage will come alive in holiday song this December at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, in a returning seasonal favorite CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY.
CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY features music and lyrics explore holidays past, present and future - from older traditional songs like "Little Drummer Boy," "What Child is This" and "Peace on Earth," to modern holiday songs like "Where Are You Christmas," "Like It's Christmas" and "A Winter's Tale." The audience is welcome to sing along to a celebratory "Joy to the World" and tap their toes to "Cool Yule in D Major."
CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY is directed for Theatre on the Bay by Brittany Welch and choreographed by Heather Olsen in partnership with the First Street Academy of Dance. Performances will take place evenings at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, 2021 and Sunday at 2 p.m. on December 12. Tickets on sale now. Visit www.uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre for details. Socially distanced seating options will be available.
Area singers include:
Area dancers include:
