A Holiday Favorite Returns To Theatre On The Bay

The stage will come alive in holiday song this December at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, in a returning seasonal favorite CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY.

CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY features music and lyrics explore holidays past, present and future - from older traditional songs like "Little Drummer Boy," "What Child is This" and "Peace on Earth," to modern holiday songs like "Where Are You Christmas," "Like It's Christmas" and "A Winter's Tale." The audience is welcome to sing along to a celebratory "Joy to the World" and tap their toes to "Cool Yule in D Major."

CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY is directed for Theatre on the Bay by Brittany Welch and choreographed by Heather Olsen in partnership with the First Street Academy of Dance. Performances will take place evenings at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, 2021 and Sunday at 2 p.m. on December 12. Tickets on sale now. Visit www.uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre for details. Socially distanced seating options will be available.

Area singers include:

Wendy Baron

Hannah Behrendt

Buddy Beyer

Wes Beyer

Zoey Brown

Brian Dey

Maggie Fernandez

Marin Fernandez

Kaitlyn Foote

Cerina Graway

Lauren Halfmann

Olsen Heather

Lydia LeBeouf

Annalisa Mines

Leah Mines

Alissa Mullins

Jackie Nutter

Justin Pilz

James Porras

Hailee Rastall

Heidi Bunch

Gary Scholtz

Kate Schwaba

Dana Sulk

Trent VanDeWalle

Sam Wargula

Bethany Welch

Brittany Welch

Connor Whisler

Area dancers include:

Keaton Bartz

Isabelle Bentley

Cortney Buscher

Cece Campbell

Lily Clark

Trinity Cummings

Madeline Drees

Elisa Dura

Madelynn Fernstrum

Farrah Gromala

Cylee Hansen

Sophi Hornick

Carly Komp

Kyla Kotecki

Hannah Lindsay

Emma Linsmeier

Bella Miller

Zaida Mireau

Destiny Sky Peffers

Elysa Reidell

Serena Sellen

Abigail Sievert

McKenna Smith

Ali Wesolowski

Olivia Wroblewski