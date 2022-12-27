Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Lost Nation Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyne Sandoval - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 42%

Felicity Stiverson - HAIR - Weston theater company 30%

Felicity Stiverson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 22%

Gary John La Rosa - I DO I DO! - Artistree Theatre 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Halina Vercessi - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 28%

Jessica crawford - HAIR - Weston theater company 19%

Lily Prentice - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 15%

Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 12%

Therese Bruck - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Michaels Playhouse 11%

Fabian Fidel Aguilar - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset theater festival 9%

Bottari & Case - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre 3%

Ken Mooney - SOUVENIR - Oldcastle Theatre Company 2%

Kathleen geldard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Becky Millard - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 41%

Susanna gellert - HAIR - Weston theater company 25%

Piper Goodeve - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 21%

Gary John La Rosa - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre 6%

Michael Berresse - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kathleen Keenan - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 29%

Carolyne Sandoval - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 26%

Jackson Gay - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 11%

Shannon sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater 10%

Nick Corley - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 9%

Sarah Elizabeth Wansley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 8%

Jeanne Beckwith - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 3%

RuthAnn Pattee - CLUE - Valley Players theater 3%

Kirk Jackson - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 38%

EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 20%

SHREK - Weston Theater Company 13%

CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 10%

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 9%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 9%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - Maui Onstage, Wailuku, HI 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alan Hefferon - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 31%

Scott zielinski - HAIR - Weston theater company 23%

Paul Whitaker - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 13%

Irene Halibozek - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 13%

Seth Reiser - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 9%

Heather Gilbert - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 5%

Mary Ellen stebbins - THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 5%

Irene halibosak - CLUE - Call players theater 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emma Weiss - HAIR - Weston theater company 40%

Michael Halloran - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 25%

David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 19%

Yan Li - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 16%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 57%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 17%

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 12%

AVENUE Q - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 8%

I DO! I DO! - Artistree Woodstock 6%



Best New Play Or Musical

BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 60%

SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival 21%

THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 13%

MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE, JAMES NEVIUS, AUTHOR - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Phoebe Raphael - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 55%

David Bonanno - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 8%

David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 7%

Emma Diner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Comapny 7%

Eric Gilliom - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Maui Onstage, Wailuku, HI 5%

Jamari Johnson Williams - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 4%

Nathan Salstone - HAIR - Weston theater company 4%

Matt Rodin - HAIR - Weston theater company 4%

Tomias Robinson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 4%

Margo Siebert - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Maura O'Brien - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 33%

Töve Wood - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 15%

Jo Fox - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 14%

Dottie Stanley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company 10%

Manu Kumasi - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 6%

Doug Bergstein (Mr. Green) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 5%

Wes Olds (Wadsworth) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 4%

Keith Gallagher - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 4%

David rapp - GREAT GATSBY:A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater 3%

Nyla Sostre - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Michael Patrick Trimm - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 2%

Billy Weaver - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%

Maeve McCurdy - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%



Best Play

BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 32%

SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 24%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 14%

CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 9%

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage 9%

SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival 8%

FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 2%

THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tenzin Chophel - EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 39%

Frank Oliva - HAIR - Weston theater company 17%

Christopher & Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 10%

Doug Bergstein & Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 8%

Shannon Sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY:A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 8%

Luke Cantarella - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 6%

Regina garcia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 4%

Christopher and Justin swader - THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 3%

Richard Howe - FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%

Christopher and Justin swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset theatre festival 1%

Ken Mooney - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bastien Gliech - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 43%

Fitz Patton - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 19%

Joanna Lynne Staub - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 17%

Melanie Chen cole - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 13%

Fitz Patton - THIRST - Dorset theater festival 5%

Cory Wheat - FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayley Ryan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 32%

Roya Millard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 21%

Easton Michaels - HAIR - Weston theater company 20%

Mimi Bessette - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 8%

Alanna Saunders - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 7%

Megumi Nakamura - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 5%

Michael Seltzer - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 5%

Spiff Wiegand - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Beamer Wallace - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 25%

Amelia Mason - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 23%

Nyssa Grant - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 17%

Michael Barra - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 10%

Chloe Fidler - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage 8%

Marci Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 6%

Cassandra Demaris (Miss Scarlett) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 5%

Carrie Phillips (Mrs. Peacock) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 3%

Cassandra demarias - CLUE - Valley Players 1%

