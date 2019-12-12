MOVES AT THE MONTALBAN Begins January 15

For Immediate Release: Capezio Presents MOVES at The Montalbán Celebrating Emerging Talent in Dance Wednesday, January 15 – Saturday, January 18, 2020 LOS ANGELES, CA – December 12, 2019 – Produced by Break the Floor Productions and presented by Capezio in New York in partnership with The Montalbán in Hollywood, MOVES at The Montalbán offers audiences the chance to see the most exciting emerging talent in the world of choreography and dance. The festival's four days will highlight exciting live dance performances that audiences can't see anywhere else. The MOVES at The Montalbán line-up includes winners of the coveted Capezio A.C.E. Awards for outstanding choreography, which is presented each year to the top choreographers of the future. Previous winners of the Capezio A.C.E. Awards include two-time Outstanding Choreography Emmy Award-winner Travis Wall, Talia Favia, Martha Nichols and Emmy nominee Al Blackstone. Tickets are available for $40/$65 nightly, or a festival pass is available for $100. The Montalbán is located at 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028. To learn more or buy tickets, please call the box office at 323-461-6999 or visit https://www.themontalban.com/moves. The opening night of the festival will feature 26 finalists competing in this year's Capezio A.C.E. Awards, offering audiences a chance to see up-and-coming artists from all over the country. Last year's Capezio A.C.E. Award winners whose work will be featured on Thursday – Saturday of MOVES at The Montalbán include contemporary choreographer Mary Grace McNally, JA Collective (co-directed by Jordan Johnson and Aiden Carberry), hip-hop choreographer Erik Saradpon and contemporary choreographer Rudy Abreu. These emerging artists will be joined by veteran dancers of various disciplines guaranteeing this festival will feature pieces that every dance fan will love. Finalists for the 2020 Capezio A.C.E. Awards – Wednesday, January 15th at 8pm Experience 26 of the top emerging choreographers in the country as they compete for the prize of $15,000 and the opportunity to put on their own full-length show! For one night only, each choreographer will present a 4-minute piece to a panel of judges, who in the past have included Mia Michaels, Mandy Moore, Desmond Richardson, Tessandra Chavez and many more! Don't miss a chance to see these star choreographers of tomorrow! Erik Saradpon – Thursday, January 16th at 8pm Featuring his dynamic hip-hop choreography packed with storytelling and theatrical accents, Erik Saradpon brings his A-game to The Montalbán stage with the debut of FORMALITY LIVE! - a celebration of his climactic works and visions. Having worked with award-winning artists such as Tessandra Chavez, Tricia Miranda, Liz Imperio and Brian Friedman, Saradpon has a unique edge to his hip-hop style that emanates entertainment, athleticism and originality. Join us as he introduces his most recent creation with his professional dance company FORMALITY and special guests on Thursday, January 16th at 8:00 pm. Mary Grace McNally – Friday, January 17th at 8pm Mary Grace McNally, Founder and Artistic Director of MG + Artists and the 2018 Capezio A.C.E. Awards winner, brings her mesmerizing choreography to Los Angeles in the world premiere of When it Falls. In this must-see production, the artists examine the way in which we navigate our changing selves, in an ever-shifting world, through movement and an original sound score. Having expanded her vast knowledge from working with leading contemporary choreographers such as Medhi Walerski and Jermaine Spivey, it is no surprise that she has presented her work at more than 15 venues in the last four years, most recently at The Joyce Theater in NYC. Come experience this inspiring evening created by Mary Grace and her dance collective on Friday, January 18th at 8:00pm. Rudy Abreu & JA Collective – Saturday, January 18th at 8pm World-class choreographer Rudy Abreu will be taking the stage with his all-male company (Embodiment The Collective) and all-female company (Radiance Dance Company) to premiere a new work at this year's MOVES. Embodiment X Radiance presents The Overthinker, a story-driven show that will take you through the ups and downs of our generation's struggle with anxiety and how it can both devalue and enrich our lives in tremendous ways. Audiences will have the opportunity to see the world premiere of The Overthinker on Saturday, January 18th at 8:00pm. JA Collective will be opening the night with a short excerpt from their new show. ABOUT: Erik Saradpon ­– Represented in choreography by MSA Agency, Erik Saradpon is a nationally distinguished choreographer and teacher. As a graduate of San Diego State University, he is known for founding his professional dance company, FORMALITY, and directing the hip-hop program at Temecula Dance Company. Saradpon has taught for DancerPalooza, The Pulse, 2 Days In OC and DanceLife Teacher Conference. Saradpon has assisted choreographers Brian Friedman, Tricia Miranda and Liz Imperio on different projects. He was a contributing choreographer for Dance Moms and has worked on other television shows such as Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition under the supervision of Tessandra Chavez, Abby's Studio Rescue and Raising Asia (Lifetime). His choreography has been featured on World Of Dance (NBC), Mobbed (Fox), Paula Abdul's Live To Dance (CBS), America's Got Talent (NBC), The Ellen Show (NBC) and The Monsters Show. Through his creative production company, FORMCREATIVE, he produces PLATFORM - a choreography showcase, Urban Legends - a premier hip-hop workshop, and illskillz dance intensive. Mary Grace McNally ­– Mary Grace McNally is a New York City based dance performer, choreographer and teacher, originally from Massachusetts. In June of 2018, she self-produced, directed and choreographed her first evening-length work, Not For Picking, which premiered at Theaterlab NYC. After presenting an excerpt of this work, McNally was awarded the grand prize at the 2018 Capezio A.C.E. Awards. She was also announced as ADA's National Choreographer of the Year in 2016. Her work has been presented at The Dance Gallery Festival, WiseFruit NYC, Dixon Place, Young Choreographer's Festival, NewSteps Series, Salvatore Capezio Center, Centre National de la Danse in France and deSingel in Belgium. She has studied with artists such as Medhi Walerski, Jesse Zaritt, Adi Salant, Jermaine Spivey, Spenser Theberge, Tilman O'Donnell, and has performed the works of Doug Varone, Tommie-Waheed Evans, Katie Swords-Thurman, Emma Portner, Erica Sobol and Ryan Spencer. Most recently, she was invited to re-set Not For Picking for Theaterlab's 2018 Fall Season and created a new work with Divinity Dance Company in Salt Lake City, UT. She is a guest instructor and choreographer at studios and workshops across the country, and she's Guest Faculty at Peridance Capezio Center and Broadway Dance Center in NYC. McNally is the Artistic Director of MG + Artists, a project-based dance collective, and they are incredibly excited to be working on a new evening-length work to be premiered in Los Angeles in January 2020. Mary Grace McNally received her BFA in Dance from the University of the Arts in 2015. Rudy Abreu ­– Originally from Miami, FL, Rudy Abreu started his dance training under the direction of Manny and Lory Castro. Abreu has performed on various reality TV shows including Paula Abdul's Live to Dance, America's Got Talent and NBC's World of Dance. At the age of 18, after placing in the top 8 of the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance, he performed on the So You Think You Can Dance 77-city tour around the U.S. and Canada. His dance and choreography credits include Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Derek and Julianne Hough, Bebe Rexha, Ben Platt, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis, Jolin Tsai, Jacky Cheung, Inana, Little Mix, Carnival Cruise Lines, Honda and many more. Abreu founded and is currently directing his all-male company Embodiment The Collective and all-female company Radiance Dance Company, which have both been featured on NBC's World of Dance, The 2019 EMMY's Governors Ball and various music videos. JA Collective ­– JA is a choreographic collective consisting of Los Angeles natives Jordan Johnson and Aidan Carberry. Carberry and Johnson met while attending the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California. Carberry's background in hip-hop, popping, and freestyle, combined with Johnson's background in contemporary, ballet, and theater gives their work a unique ability to traverse various movement styles. Recently, JA Collective was named 1st runner-up in the 2018 Capezio A.C.E. Awards in New York City. They have also recently been recognized by NPR for their choreographic work with the band Half.Alive. Break the Floor Productions – Break the Floor Productions is one of the world's preeminent dance entertainment companies, encompassing touring theatrical productions, dance workshops, photo and video production, corporate events and apparel. With a broad range of business prospects and a reach of over 500,000 dancers annually, the company is largely responsible for the transformation of dance entertainment. Led by owner Gil Stroming, Break the Floor strives to provide opportunities for elite choreographers and dancers to present their work in front of live audiences. Break the Floor has produced tours of Travis Wall's Shaping Sound shows Dance Reimagined and After the Curtain. This past summer, the Break the Floor production of Al Blackstone's Freddie Falls in Love was performed for New York audiences at the prestigious Joyce Theater. The Montalbán – The Montalbán, Hollywood's classic theater reborn for a new era of performing arts and screened entertainment, is located at 1615 Vine Street just south of the world-famous Hollywood and Vine intersection. The gorgeous Beaux Arts building was the first legitimate live Broadway-style theater in Hollywood, California, and is one of the few remaining mid-sized and fully equipped proscenium theaters in Los Angeles. Featuring orchestra, mezzanine, loge and balcony seating, it is known for its excellent sightlines and acoustics. The venue is also proud of its versatile rooftop where films are screened many nights throughout the year. 