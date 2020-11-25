Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Theatre Charlotte Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rick Turski 24%

Winston Sims 13%

Corey Mitchell 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 58%

Open Door Dance Studio 42%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Intermezzo 41%

Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 33%

Fig Tree 26%

Best Theatre Staff

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 19%

Matthews Playhouse 18%

BNS Productions 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jessica Dolyk - LES MISERABLES - Spotlight Performing Arts Academy - 2017 15%

Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 14%

Marshall McCall - DISASTER! - Little Theater of Gastonia - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 41%

Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 28%

Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 10%

Lauren Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia - 2019 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 18%

Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 13%

Jill Bloede - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Theatre Charotte 21%

Belk Theatre 19%

BNS Productions 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 31%

Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 31%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 13%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 20%

Matthews Playhouse 18%

Myers Park High School Theatre 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 12%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 23%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 12%

GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 18%

Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia - 2019 17%

James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 32%

Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 30%

Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Theatre Charlotte 19%

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 17%

BNS Productions 13%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 35%

WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 35%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 12%

Janeta Jackson - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 12%

K. Alana Jones - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 12%

