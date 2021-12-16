Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, December 22, 2021

James "The Highroller" Holzhauer takes his seat as The Chaser in a race like never before. With only seconds on the clock and more than $500,000 at stake, see if these players can beat the chaser - or get caught. (TV-PG) (OAD: 6/20/21)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

