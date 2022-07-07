Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: SHARK BEACH WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH on ABC - Wednesday, July 13, 2022

8:00-9:00 p.m. – SHARK BEACH WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: SHARK BEACH WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH on ABC - Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to uncover the science of shark behavior and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist.

After an increase in local shark attacks along the east coast of Australia, Hemsworth seeks to understand different species of sharks and their behaviors while also exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters. The special FROM Nutopia ("One Strange Rock") also features underwater conservationist and legend Valerie Taylor.

Watch a clip here:

