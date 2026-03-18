Interview: Edward Juvier of SOME LIKE IT HOT at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

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With its dazzling choreography, sharp wit, and big-hearted storytelling, Some Like It Hot has quickly become one of the most joyful theatrical experiences on tour—and at the center of that joy is Osgood Fielding III. Played with warmth, humor, and irresistible charm by Edward Juvier, Osgood is more than just comic relief; he’s the emotional heartbeat of the show, embodying a fearless optimism and a deeply sincere approach to love.

In this conversation, Juvier reflects on stepping into a role made famous by Joe E. Brown, while honoring the fresh perspective brought to the musical by writers Matthew López and Amber Ruffin. He shares how he balances the character’s larger-than-life humor with grounded truth, the surprising emotional depth he’s discovered in Osgood, and the joy of connecting with audiences across the country—including a meaningful return to his hometown of Houston.

From standout musical moments crafted by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman to the show’s message of unconditional love and authenticity, Juvier offers insight into what makes this production such a “sweet surprise.” His take on Osgood reminds us that sometimes the boldest thing a person can be is completely, unapologetically themselves.

Osgood is larger-than-life, romantic, and endlessly optimistic. What drew you to this character when you first approached the role?

What drew me to Osgood right away was his joy. He moves through the world with this fearless optimism, and an openness that feels incredibly refreshing. He's larger than life, but underneath it all, he's deeply sincere and loves without hesitation. As a performer, that's a gift. The comedy works because Osgood truly believes everything he says and feels. That sincerity is what makes him so lovable, and it's what made me excited to step into the role.

This musical reimagines a classic film beloved by many. How did you find a balance between honoring the original Osgood and bringing your own interpretation to him?

Joe E. Brown’s Osgood in the film is iconic, and I approach that with a lot of reverence. His joy and fearlessness are such a big part of why the character has lasted so long. At the same time, this musical adds new dimension to the character. Kevin Del Aguila created a wonderful version on Broadway, and the new book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin brings even more heart and humanity to him. My job has been to honor that legacy while simply playing the truth of this version of Osgood in the world of our show.

Osgood’s pursuit of Daphne is relentless yet charming. How do you approach playing that comedy without letting it feel outdated or one-note?

For me, it always comes back to sincerity. Osgood truly means everything he says. He's not cynical, and he's not trying to win a game. He simply sees someone he's drawn to and follows his heart. He's also someone who doesn't let things bother him. Rejection, awkward moments, misunderstandings—they all roll right off his back. That optimism keeps the pursuit playful rather than pushy, and it allows the comedy to come from his joy rather than anything that feels outdated.

What has been the most surprising discovery for you while playing Osgood onstage?

The most surprising discovery has been how grounded Osgood actually is. At first glance he seems like pure comedy and big personality, but underneath all of that, he's emotionally very clear. He knows what he wants, he's not afraid of love, and he doesn't apologize for it. That sincerity is really what makes the character work.

The show is packed with high-energy musical numbers. How do you maintain stamina and presence throughout such a physically demanding performance?

I try to take care of both the physical and mental side of it. I stretch and warm up before the show to keep my body ready, but I also like to watch a little sitcom backstage to get myself in a joyful headspace. Staying loose and happy helps a lot. Mental clarity is just as important as physical stamina in a show like this.

Osgood often walks the line between sincerity and absurdity. How do you calibrate that balance in performance?

I try not to chase the absurdity too much. The writing is already very funny, so my job is simply to play the situation honestly and deliver the words as written. If Osgood treats everything as completely real and sincere, the comedy tends to take care of itself. The simpler and more grounded you keep it, the funnier the absurd moments become.

Can you talk about your favorite musical moment in the show and why it stands out for you?

I really love all my songs. “Poor Little Millionaire” makes me feel like I'm living my MGM musical dreams. “Let’s Be Bad” is a blast because it's a number many people already know, and it's such a joyful moment in the show.

But my favorite to sing is definitely “Fly, Mariposa, Fly.” It's just a gorgeous song, and the first time I heard it, I knew I had to sing it. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have written a score that's absolutely filled with bangers, as the kids say, and they're also wonderful collaborators and so inspiring to work with. Getting to share their music with audiences every night is a real treat.

Comedy is all about timing and audience connection. How does a touring audience shape or influence your performance night to night.

The audience is really a character in our show. We feed off their energy every night, and it shapes the rhythm and timing in real time. What's been wonderful on tour is seeing how audiences all over the country respond to the story. Even in places where you might not expect it, people have been incredibly open and enthusiastic. Representation matters, and watching audiences connect with the story in ways they may not have anticipated has been one of the most rewarding parts of sharing this show across the country for the past year and a half.

What has it been like building chemistry with your co-stars, especially in a show so dependent on quick exchanges and farce?

I feel very lucky to be working with such an incredible company. It's filled with world-class dancers, actors, comedians, and just wonderful people. In a show like this, where timing is so important, that kind of talent makes a huge difference. Everyone is so skilled and generous, which makes it easy to find the rhythm and build that chemistry together.

Osgood ultimately represents unconditional love and acceptance. What do you hope audiences take away from his journey?

I hope the audiences walk away with a sense of joy and a reminder of the importance of accepting yourself and living authentically. Osgood has this wonderful ability to love people exactly as they are without judgment.

In many ways, he teaches the other characters in the show that lesson, and hopefully the audience too. Honestly, he reminds me of it as well every night.

Touring can be both thrilling and exhausting. What has been your favorite city or theatre stop so far, and why?

We've had some incredible stops. San Diego was very special because part of our story takes place there, and I was able to visit the Hotel Del Coronado, which my character owns in the show and where the original Billy Wilder film was shot. That was a very emotional and significant experience for me on this tour.

I also loved playing the Pantages in Los Angeles. It's such a beautiful theater, and our show fit that space perfectly.

And of course, I'm especially thrilled to be bringing the show to Houston, my hometown. Touring, for me, brings far more thrill than exhaustion.

If you could describe your Osgood in three words, what would they be?

I'd describe my Osgood as optimistic, fearless, and big-hearted

For audiences seeing Some Like It Hot for the first time, what moment are you most excited for them to experience?

I often say that this show is a sweet surprise. People come in thinking they know the story or how it's going to unfold, and then it takes some wonderful turns they didn't expect. That element of surprise—combined with the heart of the show and of course, the big laughs—is what makes it so special. Watching audiences discover that along the way is one of my favorite parts of performing it.

Finally, what has this role taught you about yourself as a performer?

This is my favorite role I've ever played, and it will be a tough one to beat. I'm incredibly grateful for everything that Osgood has given me. More than anything, the role has taught me to trust the material. The writing in this show is so strong that my job is simply to let it flow through me, honestly and authentically. In many ways, that spirit of openness and sincerity is exactly what Osgood represents.