Paramount Theatre to Present Cedric the Entertainer, HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, and More

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Paramount Theatre has announced a slate of upcoming performances in downtown Aurora, Illinois, including appearances by Cedric the Entertainer, the HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, a screening of Scream with David Arquette, and a new revue from The Second City.

Tickets for all events will go on sale March 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre box office and online.

Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric the Entertainer will perform on August 8 at 8:00 p.m. Known for his stand-up work and roles in The Neighborhood and the Barbershop films, the comedian will present a set featuring observational humor and audience interaction. The performance is recommended for audiences 18 and older. Tickets range from $41 to $161.

HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026

The HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026 will take place on August 9 at 5:30 p.m. The concert will feature artists including The Association, The Troggs, Jason Scheff, Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante, The Vogues, and The Cowsills performing hits from the 1960s and 1970s. Tickets are $60.50.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL will be presented on October 17 at 3:00 p.m. as part of its 25th anniversary tour. The production follows four women who meet while shopping and bond over shared experiences, set to music from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Tickets range from $40 to $70.

BEHIND THE SCREAM

BEHIND THE SCREAM will take place on October 24 at 8:00 p.m. The event will include a 30th anniversary screening of Scream followed by a live conversation and Q&A with actor David Arquette. Tickets range from $41 to $71, with VIP packages available for $171.

LAUGHING FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS

The Second City will present LAUGHING FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS from May 28 through June 20 at the Copley Theatre. Performances are scheduled Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $46.

Ticketing and More Information

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 East Galena Boulevard in downtown Aurora. Tickets can be purchased at ParamountAurora.com, by calling (630) 896-6666, or at the box office. Group discounts are available.