Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of Masterchef on FOX - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
The episode features guest judges Curtis Stone and Michael Cimarusti.
LEGENDARY Chef Curtis Stone returns as a guest judge for the semifinals when the Top Three battle for a spot in the finale in the appetizer round. Then, Michelin star chef Michael Cimarusti is the final legend to grace the MASTERCHEF kitchen and it's the finalists last chance to impress with their entree and dessert dishes. Only one will be crowned the winner and earn the coveted title of "MasterChef" in the all-new "Legends: Finale - Curtis Stone/Finale Pt 2 -Michael Cimarusti" two-hour season finale episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
MASTERCHEF, FOX's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, enters its 11th season with MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. This year, they invite the most respected culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the "steaks" of the competition for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history. For the first time ever, 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four LEGENDARY judges with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MASTERCHEF's own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.
