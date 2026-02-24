MESTERAFTEN: TETLEY/MCGREGOR/LYNCH Comes to the Den Norske Opera

🎭 NEW! Norway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Norway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mesteraften: Tetley/McGregor/Lynch will come to The Den Norske Opera this month. Performances will run 28 February - 26 March.

Glen Tetley is known for bridging the gap between classical and modern dance. One hundred years after his birth, we honour him with works by three generations of choreographers: Tetley himself, Wayne McGregor and Samantha Lynch.

Glen Tetley shines brightly among the stars on the international dance scene. He holds special significance for the Norwegian National Ballet, with over 30 years of close collaboration until his death in 2007.

In 2026, Tetley would have been 100 years old. We pay tribute with a performance featuring one of his most significant ballets, shown alongside works by current and upcoming choreographers.

Welcome to a powerful and captivating evening showcasing the Norwegian National Ballet of today!

