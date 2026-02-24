Nicole Scherzinger, Lang Lang, Vienna Philharmonic, And More Set for March At The Kravis Center
Highlights include concerts, classical performances, comedy, family programming, and RENT: LIVE IN CONCERT.
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a full month of programming in March, including Pink Martini featuring lead singer Storm Large (March 3), the Kravis Center Gala event An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger (March 5), RENT: LIVE IN CONCERT (March 12), and Emeline Michel (March 27–28).
The Kravis Center’s Classical Concert Series will include performances by the Vienna Philharmonic (March 8 and 9), with Lang Lang joining the orchestra on March 9, as well as Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (March 4), New World Symphony (March 13), and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (March 23).
Family programming includes DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL (March 14). Additional events include The Naked Magicians (March 7) and Matteo Lane: WE GOTTA CATCH UP! (March 28). Tickets are available online, at the box office (12 p.m.–5 p.m.), or by calling 561.832.7469.
Robert Jon & The Wreck: Heartbreaks and Last Goodbyes US Tour
March 1
Sunday at 7 p.m.
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK bring their signature blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul to the stage. Since forming in 2011, they’ve toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, Buddy Guy and more. Their 2023 release Live at the Ancienne Belgique was hailed by Music News as “one of the best live albums.” With their newest record, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Kevin Shirley, the band continues touring with new material.
RINKER PLAYHOUSE
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change
Pink Martini featuring lead singer Storm Large
March 3
Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
PINK MARTINI, with lead singer STORM LARGE, will perform its blend of pop, jazz and classical, drawing inspiration from music from around the world.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Classical Concert Series
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
March 4
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Grammy Award-winning ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA returns, joined by pianist Marc-André Hamelin, for arrangements for piano and orchestra including Liszt’s Wanderer Fantasy (after Schubert’s D. 760) and Schubert’s Chamber Symphony in B-flat Major (after D. 960).
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Kravis Center Gala
An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger
March 5
Thursday at 7 p.m.
Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the 2025 Tony Award for her performance in Sunset Blvd, will appear as part of the Kravis Center Gala. Scherzinger is also known as the front woman for The Pussycat Dolls, and her credits include West End’s Cats and voice work in Disney’s Moana and Moana 2.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change
Paul Anka: A Man and His Music
March 6
Friday at 7:30 p.m.
PAUL ANKA will perform an evening of music featuring songs including “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “She’s A Lady,” and “My Way.”
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
The Naked Magicians
March 7
Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
THE NAKED MAGICIANS will bring their comedy and magic show to Dreyfoos Hall.
DREYFOOS HALL
Parental Guide: Under 18 not admitted
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Classical Concert Series
Vienna Philharmonic
March 8
Sunday at 2 p.m.
The VIENNA PHILHARMONIC will perform under conductor Andris Nelsons. The program includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 and Dvořák’s Sixth Symphony.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Classical Concert Series
Lang Lang and Vienna Philharmonic
March 9
Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The VIENNA PHILHARMONIC and Andris Nelsons will be joined by Lang Lang. The program includes Bartók’s Third Piano Concerto and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan.”
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
PEAK Series
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
March 11
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
ALONZO KING LINES BALLET will appear as part of the PEAK Series.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
RENT: Live In Concert
March 12
Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
RENT: LIVE IN CONCERT will feature the full score of Jonathan Larson’s musical performed live in a symphonic concert setting, including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Classical Concert Series
New World Symphony
March 13
Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The NEW WORLD SYMPHONY will make its first appearance on the Kravis Center stage with Artistic Director Stéphane Denève. Violinist Augustin Hadelich will join the program.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Palm Beach Improv & Kravis Center Present
Steve Treviño
March 13 – 14
Friday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Comedian Steve Treviño will perform four shows in Rinker Playhouse.
RINKER PLAYHOUSE
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Family Fare
Dog Man: The Musical
March 14
Saturday at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the book series by Dav Pilkey, will be presented as part of Family Fare.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
54 Below at The Rinker
Patti Murin
March 20–21
Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.
PATTI MURIN will perform a cabaret set as part of 54 Below at The Rinker.
RINKER PLAYHOUSE
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
ArtSmart
Lunch & Learn: Ellie Cullman – Tradition Redefined: Designing Through the Decades
March 23
Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Ellie Cullman will be featured for an ArtSmart Lunch & Learn event.
GIMELSTOB BALLROOM
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Classical Concert Series
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
March 23
Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA returns with Music Director JoAnn Falletta. Violinist Simone Porter will join for Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, followed by Brahms’ Second Symphony.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Young Artists Series
Curtis Institute of Music on Tour: Flute & Piano
March 25
Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Flutist Julin Cheung will be joined by pianist Kārlis Bukovskis for a recital presented as part of the Young Artists Series.
RINKER PLAYHOUSE
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
The Expanding Man: An Original Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan & Beyond
March 26
Thursday at 8 p.m.
THE EXPANDING MAN will perform a tribute to Steely Dan and more.
RINKER PLAYHOUSE
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
For tickets visit kravis.org
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Adults At Leisure Series
Great American Crooners: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Production
March 26
Thursday at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
GREAT AMERICAN CROONERS will feature Benny Benack III, Robbie Lee, and Shenel Johns performing selections associated with classic crooners.
DREYFOOS HALL
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
PEAK Series
Emeline Michel
March 27–28
Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.
EMELINE MICHEL will perform in Rinker Playhouse.
RINKER PLAYHOUSE
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!
March 28
Saturday at 7 p.m.
MATTEO LANE will bring his stand-up show WE GOTTA CATCH UP! to Dreyfoos Hall.
DREYFOOS HALL
Recommended for audiences 16+.
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to chanFnge.
ArtSmart
NeuroArts Conference
Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m.
The Kravis Center will host a NeuroArts Conference focused on the intersection of arts, health, and wellness.
KRAVIS CENTER
Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Learn more at kravis.org/education
For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469
*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.
