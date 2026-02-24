Nicole Scherzinger, Lang Lang, Vienna Philharmonic, And More Set for March At The Kravis Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a full month of programming in March, including Pink Martini featuring lead singer Storm Large (March 3), the Kravis Center Gala event An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger (March 5), RENT: LIVE IN CONCERT (March 12), and Emeline Michel (March 27–28).

The Kravis Center’s Classical Concert Series will include performances by the Vienna Philharmonic (March 8 and 9), with Lang Lang joining the orchestra on March 9, as well as Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (March 4), New World Symphony (March 13), and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (March 23).

Family programming includes DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL (March 14). Additional events include The Naked Magicians (March 7) and Matteo Lane: WE GOTTA CATCH UP! (March 28). Tickets are available online, at the box office (12 p.m.–5 p.m.), or by calling 561.832.7469.

Robert Jon & The Wreck: Heartbreaks and Last Goodbyes US Tour

March 1

Sunday at 7 p.m.

ROBERT JON & THE WRECK bring their signature blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul to the stage. Since forming in 2011, they’ve toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, Buddy Guy and more. Their 2023 release Live at the Ancienne Belgique was hailed by Music News as “one of the best live albums.” With their newest record, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Kevin Shirley, the band continues touring with new material.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change

Pink Martini featuring lead singer Storm Large

March 3

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

PINK MARTINI, with lead singer STORM LARGE, will perform its blend of pop, jazz and classical, drawing inspiration from music from around the world.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Classical Concert Series

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

March 4

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA returns, joined by pianist Marc-André Hamelin, for arrangements for piano and orchestra including Liszt’s Wanderer Fantasy (after Schubert’s D. 760) and Schubert’s Chamber Symphony in B-flat Major (after D. 960).

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Kravis Center Gala

An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger

March 5

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Nicole Scherzinger, winner of the 2025 Tony Award for her performance in Sunset Blvd, will appear as part of the Kravis Center Gala. Scherzinger is also known as the front woman for The Pussycat Dolls, and her credits include West End’s Cats and voice work in Disney’s Moana and Moana 2.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change

Paul Anka: A Man and His Music

March 6

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

PAUL ANKA will perform an evening of music featuring songs including “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “She’s A Lady,” and “My Way.”

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

The Naked Magicians

March 7

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

THE NAKED MAGICIANS will bring their comedy and magic show to Dreyfoos Hall.

DREYFOOS HALL

Parental Guide: Under 18 not admitted

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Classical Concert Series

Vienna Philharmonic

March 8

Sunday at 2 p.m.

The VIENNA PHILHARMONIC will perform under conductor Andris Nelsons. The program includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 and Dvořák’s Sixth Symphony.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Classical Concert Series

Lang Lang and Vienna Philharmonic

March 9

Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The VIENNA PHILHARMONIC and Andris Nelsons will be joined by Lang Lang. The program includes Bartók’s Third Piano Concerto and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan.”

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

PEAK Series

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

March 11

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET will appear as part of the PEAK Series.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

RENT: Live In Concert

March 12

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

RENT: LIVE IN CONCERT will feature the full score of Jonathan Larson’s musical performed live in a symphonic concert setting, including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Classical Concert Series

New World Symphony

March 13

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The NEW WORLD SYMPHONY will make its first appearance on the Kravis Center stage with Artistic Director Stéphane Denève. Violinist Augustin Hadelich will join the program.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Palm Beach Improv & Kravis Center Present

Steve Treviño

March 13 – 14

Friday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Comedian Steve Treviño will perform four shows in Rinker Playhouse.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Family Fare

Dog Man: The Musical

March 14

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the book series by Dav Pilkey, will be presented as part of Family Fare.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

54 Below at The Rinker

Patti Murin

March 20–21

Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.

PATTI MURIN will perform a cabaret set as part of 54 Below at The Rinker.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

ArtSmart

Lunch & Learn: Ellie Cullman – Tradition Redefined: Designing Through the Decades

March 23

Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Ellie Cullman will be featured for an ArtSmart Lunch & Learn event.

GIMELSTOB BALLROOM

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Classical Concert Series

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

March 23

Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA returns with Music Director JoAnn Falletta. Violinist Simone Porter will join for Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, followed by Brahms’ Second Symphony.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Young Artists Series

Curtis Institute of Music on Tour: Flute & Piano

March 25

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Flutist Julin Cheung will be joined by pianist Kārlis Bukovskis for a recital presented as part of the Young Artists Series.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

The Expanding Man: An Original Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan & Beyond

March 26

Thursday at 8 p.m.

THE EXPANDING MAN will perform a tribute to Steely Dan and more.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Adults At Leisure Series

Great American Crooners: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Production

March 26

Thursday at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

GREAT AMERICAN CROONERS will feature Benny Benack III, Robbie Lee, and Shenel Johns performing selections associated with classic crooners.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

PEAK Series

Emeline Michel

March 27–28

Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.

EMELINE MICHEL will perform in Rinker Playhouse.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!

March 28

Saturday at 7 p.m.

MATTEO LANE will bring his stand-up show WE GOTTA CATCH UP! to Dreyfoos Hall.

DREYFOOS HALL

Recommended for audiences 16+.

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401



*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to chanFnge.

ArtSmart

NeuroArts Conference

Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m.

The Kravis Center will host a NeuroArts Conference focused on the intersection of arts, health, and wellness.

KRAVIS CENTER

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Learn more at kravis.org/education

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.