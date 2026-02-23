Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon & More Join Season 3 of WEDNESDAY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It's a Beetlejuice reunion! Winona Ryder has joined the cast of Wednesday season 3, where she will share the screen with her Beetlejuice co-star Jenna Ortega. Ryder will play a character named "Tabitha," though the nature of the role is being kept under wraps.

Other new casting additions to season 3 include Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Gotham Knights), and Kennedy Moyer (Task, Roofman).

They join previously announced Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows) who will portray Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia, as well as returners Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and more. The third season is now in production near Dublin, Ireland.

In a statement to Tudum.com, Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers Al Gough & Miles Millar, teased that this season will "welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets.

Tim Burton (Executive Producer/Director) also chimed in to say, “I'm so excited to be back for Season 3 and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine-Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah…makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”

Season 3 of Wednesday will also feature Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), with Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, premiered in 2022 and quickly claimed the #1 spot on Netflix’s list of most popular English shows of all time, spending 20 weeks on the Global Top 10. The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams and reimagined by Tim Burton. Wednesday has garnered 50 award nominations and 17 wins, including Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

