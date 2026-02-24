BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, THE GREAT GATSBY And More Set for Tennessee Performing Arts Center 2026-27 Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026–27 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season.

The eight-show season will feature six Nashville premieres — DEATH BECOMES HER, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, THE GREAT GATSBY, HELL’S KITCHEN, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB — along with the return of THE SOUND OF MUSIC and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

Two special add-on engagements, JERSEY BOYS and BEETLEJUICE, will also be presented.

Season ticket packages start at $396 and are available now for new and renewing patrons. Benefits include exchange privileges, priority access to additional Broadway tickets and flexible payment plans. Season packages and information are available at TPAC.ORG/Broadway or by calling 615-782-6560.

2026–27 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season

Presented in partnership with Nissan

THE SOUND OF MUSIC – Oct. 13–18, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER – Nov. 3–8, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL – Jan. 5–10, 2027

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – Feb. 3–14, 2027

THE GREAT GATSBY – March 5–14, 2027

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN – March 30 – April 4, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – April 27 – May 9, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB – May 18–23, 2027

Add-On Specials

JERSEY BOYS – Sept. 16–20, 2026

BEETLEJUICE – June 15–20, 2027

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Oct. 13–18, 2026

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical returns in a production directed by Jack O’Brien, featuring songs including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

DEATH BECOMES HER

Nov. 3–8, 2026

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the film follows rivals Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp as they encounter a potion promising eternal youth. The production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Jan. 5–10, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, the musical traces the singer’s life and career and features songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America” and “Forever in Blue Jeans.”

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Feb. 3–14, 2027

Cameron Mackintosh presents a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about a masked composer and his obsession with Christine.

THE GREAT GATSBY

March 5–14, 2027

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the musical features direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Dominique Kelley, a book by Kait Kerrigan, and a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN

March 30 – April 4, 2027

Inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music, the musical follows a 17-year-old navigating ambition, identity and family, and features songs from Keys’ catalog alongside new material.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

April 27 – May 9, 2027

The stage production continues the story of Harry Potter and his son in a theatrical event featuring large-scale stagecraft and effects.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

May 18–23, 2027

The musical explores the story behind the iconic Cuban album and centers on singer Omara Portuondo and her return to the studio.

Institutional partners for Tennessee Performing Arts Center include Amazon and Nissan North America. TPAC receives funding support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. NewsChannel 5 serves as media sponsor for Broadway at TPAC.