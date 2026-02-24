Pioneer Theatre Company Will Present Utah Professional Premiere Of KING JAMES

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Utah, will present the Utah professional premiere of KING JAMES in the Meldrum Theatre at Einar Nielsen Field House from March 20–April 4, 2026. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

KING JAMES centers on two friends whose lives are shaped by their devotion to basketball icon LeBron James during his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The play examines loyalty, fandom, and friendship through the lens of sports culture.

The cast features two actors making their PTC debuts. Eli Mayer* will portray Matt, and Khiry Walker* will play Shawn. Mayer’s credits include Amid Falling Walls (National Yiddish Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof (Atlanta Opera/Alliance Theatre), and Ride the Cyclone (Arena Stage & McCarter Theatre). Walker’s recent credits include Godspeed (DCPA); Sally and Tom and Much Ado About Nothing (The Public); Blues for an Alabama Sky (Keen Company); and Three Musketeers (Children’s Theatre of Houston).

The production will be directed by Miriam Laube in her PTC debut. Her recent directing credits include Much Ado About Nothing at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Queen at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and The Tempest at Santa Cruz Shakespeare. Laube also serves as a Text and Acting Coach in the Vocal Arts Department at The Juilliard School.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (PTC’s Jersey Boys, Souvenir); Costume Designer K.L. Alberts (now in his 38th season at PTC); Lighting Designer Marcella Barbeau; and Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Emily Roth* serves as Production Stage Manager.

Ticket Information

KING JAMES will run March 20–April 4, 2026, in the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling the PTC Box Office at 801-581-6961.

