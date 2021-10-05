Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 13, 2021
See what's coming up on Home Economics!
Marina worries Camila's lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom and the rest of THE FAMILY to help reconnect with her roots. Prompted by Denise, Sarah interviews for a job at Gretchen's school but receives some unwanted assistance from Connor.
Recurring are Nora Dunn as Muriel and Phil Reeves as Marshall. Guest starring Danica McKellar as Alison, Ayla McDonald as Hayley, and Kim Yarbrough as Receptionist.
"Windmount Academy, $42,000/year" was written by Jason Belleville and directed by Jude Weng.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
