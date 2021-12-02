Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, December 8, 2021
THE FAMILY is in for a WILD night out when they accompany Connor to a club to help him jumpstart his dating life. When Tom steps up as Connor's wingman, things DON'T exactly go as planned. (OAD: 10/06/21)
Guest starring is KATIE Wee as Bianca, Richa Moorjani as Maddie, Jon Daly as Sweaty Guy, Serenity Garcia as Mel, Hannah Hart as Jenna, Matthew Law as Brendan, Danielle Larracuente as Carmen and Jenson Cheng as Bouncer.
"Bottle Service, $800 Plus Tip (25% Suggested)" was written by Julieanne Smolinski and directed by Matt Sohn.
Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.
The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.
