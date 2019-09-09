Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, September 25, 2019
"Summer of Freedom" - The kids are away for the summer, and the gang looks forward to their freedom. But three months later, it looks like summer is a bust with Will doing all the things on the "Angie and Will's List of Summer Fun" with Tracy Freeze; Angie obsessing over writing the world's longest email to her ex; and Douglas inexplicably ghosting Poppy on their first date, on "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze, Steve Tom as Guy McCormick, Patrick Birkett as Tony and Dean Sharpe as Gus.
"Summer of Freedom" was written by Alison Bennett and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
