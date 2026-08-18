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Celebrities Recall Their Most Unforgettable Prince Encounters On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Guests traded personal anecdotes about the late musician in a storytelling-driven segment.

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A recent segment on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW brought together celebrities to share their most memorable personal stories about Prince, turning the episode into a collection of firsthand memories about the music icon. The format leaned on storytelling rather than a single sit-down interview, with guests recounting their own encounters and experiences with Prince for host Jennifer Hudson's studio audience.

The segment centered on the anecdotes themselves, with each guest offering a distinct memory or moment tied to Prince rather than a broader discussion of his career or catalog. That structure gave the piece a personal, conversational tone, allowing the celebrities to speak candidly about their individual connections to him.

Building an episode around shared memories of Prince allowed the show to highlight the impact he had on the entertainers who knew him, with each story adding a different perspective to the collective tribute. The segment played out in front of Hudson's studio audience, keeping the focus on the guests' voices and recollections throughout.

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