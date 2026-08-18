PACSUN to Launch L/AB C/O OFF-WHITE™ With Exclusive SoHo Event

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is teaming up with L/AB c/o Off-White, becoming a retail partner for the label as it continues to expand its presence since debuting this summer. As the experimental arm of the Off-White universe, L/AB c/o Off White brings a fresh expression of the brand's iconic design language to Pacsun's community, furthering the retailer's commitment to connecting young people with the brands and creative voices shaping fashion and culture.

Built around the idea of the 'Laboratory of Fun,' L/AB c/o Off-White approaches fashion as a space for experimentation, individuality and play. The latest collection of 41 pieces includes t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, sneakers, outerwear, and underwear for men and women, with prices ranging from $45 to $225. Drawing from Off-White's recognizable visual language, including its diagonal stripe and quotation-mark graphics, the collection reinterprets these signature codes through a fresh, everyday lens.

'L/AB c/o Off-White is an incredible addition to the Pacsun assortment, and we're excited to bring the new label to our customers,' said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. 'There's something really special about the way L/AB takes the codes and energy of Off-White and makes them feel fresh, approachable and ready to be interpreted in new ways. It's exactly the kind of creative, culture-driven brand we want our community to experience at Pacsun, and we're thrilled to be part of this next chapter.'

The Pacsun SoHo experience officially launched with a dedicated shop-in-shop and an in-store event on August 13, bringing together shoppers, media, and cultural tastemakers, centered around creativity and self-expression. Guests were invited to personalize pieces with an interactive screen-printing activation, alongside a live DJ, drinks and snacks. The experience extended the spirit of L/AB c/o Off-White beyond the collection itself, encouraging guests to experiment with the product and put their own perspective on the brand's visual codes.

'Bringing L/AB c/o Off-White to Pacsun and celebrating the launch with the Pacsun community in SoHo was a great reflection of what makes this partnership so meaningful,' said Joey Gabbay, CEO, Bluestar Alliance. 'Pacsun has a unique understanding of how young people engage with fashion and culture, creating spaces where they can discover new brands and make them their own. The night captured that energy, from guests personalizing the collection to the music and atmosphere in the store. It was rewarding to see people connect with L/AB beyond the product, and we look forward to continuing that creative exchange with Pacsun and its community.'

The L/AB c/o Off-White collection is now available at select Pacsun locations, including Pacsun SoHo and Pacsun Fashion Island, and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles.

About L/AB c/o Off-White

Launching Fall 2026, L/AB c/o Off-White is a cultural platform and creative ecosystem within the Off-White universe. Through customizable everyday essentials, collaborative experiences, and ongoing creative exchange, it empowers a new generation to participate in culture, rather than simply consume it. Conceived as a purposeful work in progress, L/AB c/o Off-White encourages experimentation, collective creativity, and the continual recoding of culture. The output is incidental; the process is the point.

About Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh

Established in 2013, Off-White is defining the grey area between black and white as a color. Under the brand name, seasonal men's and women's clothing collections, objects, furniture, and publications articulate a current cultural vision. Collections are embedded in a recurrent backstory, with an emphasis on creating garments that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy, the label harnesses the country's history and craftsmanship, yet offers a global perspective on design and trends. Guided by a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn with the artistic expression of high-fashion, the late creative director and designer Virgil Abloh explored concepts in the realm of youth culture in the contemporary context.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management leader, overseeing a portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands generating more than $13 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance is recognized for transforming iconic consumer names into dynamic, best-in-class lifestyle brands with worldwide reach. Its portfolio includes Off-White, Palm Angels, Dickies, Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Justice, Bebe, Tahari, Limited Too, Brookstone, and more—each re-energized through creative vision, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of global markets. With more than 600 licensees and a growing network of over 500 branded retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia, South America, India, Asia, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates, Bluestar Alliance continues to expand its global presence—most notably through the Bluestar Luxury Group, focused on building the next generation of luxury and lifestyle brands. Bluestar Alliance stands at the intersection of innovation, influence, and brand authority, shaping the future of how consumers experience brands around the world.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...