Review: Singer-Songwriter Sydnie Christmas Wins Again at Sony Hall

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Sony Hall was packed for Sydnie Christmas's Sunday August 16th concert, with a wait-list of lines down 46th street, and quite frankly, I’ve rarely witnessed an audience respond to a performer with the kind of enthusiasm that Sydnie received. Coming from the era when black and white television talent shows were often the launching pad for extraordinary careers it was my opportunity to discover whether the phenomenon that began on Britain’s Got Talent can evolve into something far bigger.

The applause meter on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts, one of the most widely watched television shows of the 1950’s was a proving ground for some remarkable talent. Vic Damone, Tony Bennett, Pat Boone, Connie Francis, Eddie Fisher, and Rosemary Clooney all went on to become household names after appearing on the show (Elvis Presley auditioned but was rejected). Other contest winners were Frank Sinatra on Major Bowes’ Original Amateur Hour and Gladys Knight on Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour.

As the 2024 winner of the British counterpart to America’s Got Talent, Christmas captured audiences with a series of remarkable performances before taking the title. Now, with a string of successful concerts behind her, the real question is whether that television triumph can be the beginning of a substantial and enduring career.

The manufactured drama woven into today’s television talent shows often dictates not only the songs contestants choose but also the vocal fireworks they unleash. A singer’s style can be every bit as important as the voice itself when it comes to winning over judges and the public. Does Sydnie Christmas have something else besides that type of performance that targets the judges and the public?….She attempted to answer that question from the very start, opening with a haunting “Amazing Grace,” followed by a two-act concert filled with Pop, Broadway, Soul and Disco standards, as well as several originals. Many of the songs received standing ovations from an audience that had clearly come to celebrate—and exalt—their hero.

There is no question that Sydnie Christmas is likable, possesses a powerful instrument, and brings an original approach to a song. It’s easy to understand why the “jury” and audience at BGT gave her such an enthusiastic thumbs-up. But this jury is still deliberating. We need to hear more before reaching a final verdict.

Elivs Presley might have been rejected but his hit Can't Help Falling In Love was a big hit with the audience when Sydnie's guest Dez Duron ( Maybe Happy Ending) sang a duet with her.

Learn more about Sydnie Christmas on Instagram @sydniechristmas Find more upcoming shows at Sony Hall on their website at sonyhall.com

Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas

Dez Duron & Sydnie Christmas

Sony Hall

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