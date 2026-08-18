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Constance Zimmer Discusses Her Emmy Nomination For FX's LOVE STORY On GMA

The actress reflects on portraying a real-life figure connected to the Kennedy family.

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Constance Zimmer appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her Emmy nomination for her role in the FX series LOVE STORY, in which she plays the mother of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

The nomination recognizes Zimmer's work portraying a woman connected to one of the most scrutinized families in modern American history, with the series dramatizing the life of Bessette Kennedy.

During the GMA segment, Zimmer spoke about the experience of stepping into the role and what the recognition means for her, offering viewers insight into her approach to playing a real person tied to a well-documented public story.

The appearance gave Zimmer a platform to speak directly to a national morning audience about the nomination, coming as awards season attention builds around the FX series and its cast.

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