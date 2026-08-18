EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THIS IS NOT AMERICA, Pleasance Courtyard

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Framed around a police interrogation, This Is Not America presents four brothers brought in for questioning following a Saturday night death. Written and directed by Philip Stokes, this one-man thriller follows a group of radically different charachters, from the arrogant actor Cassius to the dark outcast Paulie, as a murder investigation slowly unravels.

Solo performer Jack Stokes throws himself into the physical demands of playing multiple roles, using distinct regional accents, sharp shifts in posture, and nervous tics to split the characters apart. Stokes brings continuous energy to the stage, but the direction often leans toward broad, loud choices where quiet restraint would be far more eerie. Meanwhile, a recurring background beep from a heart monitor serves as subtle foreshadowing, adding a persistent layer of tension.

The show's biggest issue, however, is its total disconnect from its own title. This Is Not America promises a sharp critique of Western culture or the myth of the American Dream, but the plot quickly devolves into a story about severe family drama, mental illness, and occult obsession. The character's descent into Satanism feels completely disconnected from any broader societal commentary. It could be set anywhere, leaving the audience to watch a disturbed individual rather than anything deeply reflective.

This Is Not America shows off solid acting talent and a clever premise, but broad direction and a misleading thematic hook keep it from fully landing.

This Is Not America plays at Pleasance Courtyard until 31 August.

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