MATILDA THE MUSICAL to Return to Australia, Open in Melbourne October 2027

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MATILDA THE MUSICAL is set to return to Australia, with the Royal Shakespeare Company production to open at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in October 2027 before moving on to Sydney Lyric and QPAC's Lyric Theatre in Brisbane.

The engagement arrives more than a decade after the show's original Australian tour, which ran for over two years, sold out houses nationwide and drew more than one million theatregoers. Based on Roald Dahl's novel and featuring songs by Tim Minchin, the production has won 101 international awards, including 25 for Best Musical, and has been seen by more than 13 million people in over 100 cities worldwide. It is currently in its 15th year in London's West End, where it ranks as the 10th longest-running musical in West End history.

For more than 15 years, this revolutionary production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has captivated audiences around the globe with its wit, heart and unforgettable celebration of courage. Winner of 101 international awards, including 25 for Best Musical, and seen by more than 13 million people across over 100 cities worldwide, it has become one of the defining musical theatre productions of our time.

Now in its 15th year in London's West End, where it has become the 10th longest-running musical in West End history, the Royal Shakespeare Company's acclaimed production continues to play to packed houses, delighting audiences of all ages with its warmth, wit and imagination.

Australian audiences embraced Matilda The Musical with overwhelming enthusiasm during its original national tour, which enjoyed critical and audience acclaim and played to sold out houses across the country for more than two years. The production welcomed more than one million theatregoers and became the most awarded musical in Australian theatrical history. Amongst many other awards in Australia, in 2016 it won a record-breaking 13 Helpmann Awards sweeping every musical category.

Filled with Australian Tim Minchin's witty and unforgettable songs, spectacular choreography and a story overflowing with humour, heart and hope, this internationally celebrated musical masterpiece is a joyous celebration of bravery, kindness and the limitless power of imagination that continues to captivate audiences of every generation.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved novel, Matilda The Musical tells the story of an extraordinary young girl with an astonishing imagination, a brilliant mind and an unbreakable spirit. As she dares to stand up to injustice and take control of her own destiny, Matilda discovers that even the smallest voice can make the biggest difference.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is delighted to be working with Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick to make this production possible. The RSC's co-artistic directors, Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, credit the enduring power of the production to the magic of the storytelling.

"After its premiere over 15 years ago in Stratford-upon-Avon, Matilda Wormwood's genius is still teaching us that even if you're little you can do a lot," they said, adding that the character's resilience "continues to inspire and bring joy to new generations of children and families".

Australian Producer Louise Withers said bringing Matilda The Musical to Australia in its 10th anniversary year is an opportunity to celebrate one of the most treasured musicals ever to grace Australian stages while introducing it to a new generation of theatregoers.

"When Matilda first opened in Australia, audiences embraced it with incredible warmth, joy and emotion. More than one million Australians experienced this extraordinary production, and a decade later it remains one of the most treasured musicals we've ever had the privilege to produce.

The beauty of Matilda is that every generation discovers something different within it. Children see possibility, adults rediscover wonder, and families share an unforgettable experience together. Its themes of courage, resilience, kindness and standing up for what's right feel just as meaningful today as ever. We're thrilled to be introducing this remarkable production to a new generation while welcoming back those who have been waiting to share its magic with family and friends once again."

Composer and lyricist Tim Minchin said, “I am so, so excited that Matilda is touring Australia again. The 2015-17 tour was absolutely brilliant - a genuinely world-class production to rival the West End version (which is now in its 16th year!). Now, a decade later, a whole new batch of incredible Aussie performers and crew and craftspeople will be putting the show on, and a whole new generation of audiences of all ages will have a chance to get a dose of pure joy.”

Matilda The Musical continues to delight audiences around the globe. Alongside its record-breaking London production and worldwide tours, the acclaimed film adaptation, created by the original creative team, has introduced Matilda's extraordinary story to millions more through Netflix, ensuring this remarkable musical continues to inspire audiences both on stage and on screen.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Australia's own Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations and additional music by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The Australian 2027 Tour of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical will be produced by Louise Withers, Michael Coppel & Linda Bewick

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