Remastered LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Will Be Released in 4K with New Bonus Content

To celebrate the film’s upcoming 40th anniversary Little Shop of Horrors, directed by visionary Frank Oz, will be available for purchase Digitally in 4K Ultra HD and on 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc on October 6. The newly remastered film will include both the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, as well as new bonus content featuring cast and filmmakers reflecting on the making of Little Shop of Horrors 40 years later.

An adaptation of the off-Broadway musical by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, the film features an all-star ensemble cast starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Academy Award Nominee Vincent Gardenia and Steve Martin and featuring Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Michelle Weeks, Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest and Bill Murray. The film was nominated for Best Original Song and Best Visual Effects at the 59th Academy Awards.

Little Shop of Horrors will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango and more.

About the Film

A comedy, a love story, and a cult classic starring a giant singing plant from outer space – what else could it be but Little Shop of Horrors? Seymour – an orphan and a nerd who works in a run-down flower shop on Skid Row – spends his time doing menial tasks and dreaming of his co-worker, Audrey. Then, one day, just after an eclipse of the sun, Seymour discovers a strange plant. The exotic plant draws customers, saves the flower shop from bankruptcy, and makes Seymour a hero in Audrey's eyes. But the plant has a rather unique appetite ... and it's getting interested in Audrey too.

New and existing special features:

• To Feed or Not to Feed: For the Love of Little Shop (NEW)

Director Frank Oz and star Ellen Greene share behind-the-scenes memories from the making of the film and explore what has kept it a beloved classic for 40 years.

• Mean Green Mother – Creating Audrey II (NEW)

Director Frank Oz, special visual effects artist Bran Ferren, model supervisor Richard Conway, and star Ellen Greene share memories and stories about the world’s most famous man-eating plant: Audrey II.

• Original Theatrical Commentary by Frank Oz

• Frank Oz and Little Shop of Horrors: The Director's Cut

• A Story of Little Shop of Horrors

• Outtakes and Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary

• Director’s Cut Ending with Optional Commentary by Frank Oz

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