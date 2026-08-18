Bill Maher Mocks The Rise Of Private Equity Boyfriends On REAL TIME

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Bill Maher turned his attention to an unlikely dating trend on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, using a segment to skewer the rise of what he called the private equity boyfriend. The bit argues that this summer's must-have accessory is not a handbag or a vacation spot but a partner who works in private equity.

Maher's segment frames the trend as a cultural shift, noting that so-called hedge fund hunks are now attracting A-list attention with what the show describes as irresistible pick-up lines. The bit fits within Maher's recurring style of comedic commentary on REAL TIME, where he regularly turns viral or emerging social trends into fodder for satire.

The segment follows the same structure Maher has used throughout the season, pairing topical riffs with the show's broader mix of interviews and panel discussions. Rather than a scripted sit-down, this clip finds Maher commenting directly on the phenomenon, treating the private equity boyfriend trend as the latest example of shifting cultural status symbols.

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