THE SHARDS Cast and Crew Break Down Recreating 1981 for FX Drama

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FX released a behind-the-scenes featurette in which cast and crew of THE SHARDS discuss recreating the sound and style of 1981 for the drama series. Titled "Best Kept Secrets - 1981," the clip has those involved in the production reflecting on the specific period details, from music to style, that ground the show in its early 1980s Los Angeles setting.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. The series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world. The show's period setting has been a recurring focus of its promotional rollout, including efforts by the costume department to source vintage clothing and custom pieces to match the era.

Costume designers Lou Eyrich and Josh Marsh have previously detailed that process on THE SHARDS Official Podcast, describing how they built out the ensemble's early 1980s wardrobe using both original vintage garments and custom-made pieces. That attention to period accuracy extends beyond costuming into the broader production design reflected in this new featurette.

The featurette arrives alongside a steady stream of scenes FX has released featuring the show's ensemble, including a scene showing tension between classmates Robert and Thom erupt into a physical fight at a house party.

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