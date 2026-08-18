Jennifer Hudson Shares Her Top 3 Pieces Of Advice For Aspiring Artists

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Jennifer Hudson used a segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to lay out her top three pieces of advice for aspiring artists, turning the moment into a direct address to viewers hoping to break into the entertainment industry. Rather than framing the advice around a specific guest or project, Hudson spoke to her studio audience and the show's cameras about lessons she considers essential for anyone starting out in performing.

The segment centered on Hudson herself rather than a visiting guest, giving the daytime host a chance to speak candidly about her own perspective on pursuing a career in the arts. THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has built a format around a mix of interviews, performances and personal segments, and this appearance leaned into the latter, with Hudson positioned as the one offering insight rather than receiving it.

The clip fits into a recurring thread on the show where Hudson steps outside the traditional host-guest format to share her own reflections directly with viewers. By focusing on concrete advice rather than a broader career retrospective, the segment kept its scope narrow and practical, aimed squarely at artists still working to establish themselves.

The appearance is part of a wider run of segments on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW that have recently featured guests sharing personal anecdotes and reflections, including a segment with Niecy Nash-Betts recounting stories from her own life for Hudson's studio audience.

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