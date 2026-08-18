Grupo Niche to Join COLOMBIA: VOCES POR LA VIDA Benefit Concert in Bogotá

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Grupo Niche is joining 'Colombia: Voces por la Vida,' the benefit concert that will bring together artists and different sectors of the music industry on Sunday, August 23, at Vive Claro Distrito Cultural in Bogotá to support families affected by the earthquake that struck Colombia on August 10.

One hundred percent of the contributions will be directed to Presentes Corporación to support reconstruction efforts in the hardest-hit areas, under the oversight of an implementation and monitoring committee.

Grupo Niche's participation carries special significance as the emergency has directly impacted western Colombia, including Cali, a city closely tied to the group's history and musical identity, as well as Chocó, the department where the group's founder, Jairo Varela, was born.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake reached a magnitude of 7.4 and had its epicenter in San José del Palmar, Chocó, making it the strongest seismic event recorded in Colombia so far this century.

'Colombia: Voces por la Vida' was created as a collective response from the music industry to the emergency. Artists, promoters, producers, media outlets, brands, vendors and technical teams are contributing their work, infrastructure and services without charging fees or direct costs in order to make the event possible.

Grupo Niche will join a lineup that includes Andrés Cepeda, ChocQuibTown, Greeicy, Maluma, Manuel Medrano, Manuel Turizo, Miguel Bosé, Pedro Capó, Sebastián Yatra and Silvestre Dangond, among others, while Karol G will make a special appearance via livestream in collaboration with her Fundación Con Cora.

Contributions can be made starting at COP $100,000 through Ticketmaster Colombia, with donors eligible to receive tickets to attend the concert. The initiative also allows people to contribute without attending the event, expanding the opportunity to support the effort from Colombia and abroad.

Funds will be channeled through Presentes Corporación to help rebuild homes and provide support to affected communities.

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