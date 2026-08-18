Full Cast and Creative Team Set for A BEAT OF OUR OWN at McCarter Theatre Center

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McCarter Theatre Center have announced the full cast and creative team for A Beat of Our Own, From the Tony Award-winning producers of Hadestown, A Beat of Our Own features a book by Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, direction by Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima, choreography by Rujuta Vaidya, and musical staging by Jesse Robb. A Beat of Our Own is a joyous new musical comedy celebrating the power of community through music, dance, and laughter.

The production features an original electronic tabla collaboration with internationally acclaimed musician and composer Kuljit Bhamra, a pioneering figure in British Asian music whose work has bridged Indian musical traditions with contemporary music for more than four decades.

A Beat of Our Own runs October 7–25, 2026, in McCarter's Matthews Theatre. Tickets and information are available at mccarter.org or by calling the Box Office at (609) 258-2787. McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton.

“With its extraordinary company of artists, vibrant score, and celebration of community, A Beat of Our Own is the kind of exhilarating, joyful theater that brings people together,” said McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “As McCarter's largest musical to date, this production features an incredible creative team dedicated to making something truly special for our audiences.”

After leading their college dance team to a state championship, friends Mary and Preeti are headed to Nationals—until a disagreement over blending traditional and contemporary Indian dance styles tears the team apart.

Determined to prove her vision, Mary forms a new squad from scratch, recruiting a lovable group of dance novices with help from a former Bollywood star. Bursting with humor, heart, and exhilarating choreography, A Beat of Our Own celebrates identity, friendship, and the power of community.

Leading the cast are Rohit Gopal as Amit, Sohm Kapila as Rekha, Salena Qureshi as Mary, J. Antonio Rodriguez as Billy, Sushma Saha as Sunita, and Tara Venkataraman as Preeti. The ensemble includes Jesse Bhamrah, Pragun Bhardwaj, Doyel Das, Laura Dadap, Shefali Deshpande, Mikey Corey Hassel, Benjamin Howes, Aliyah Jacobs, Calista Jones, Elliot Lazar, Aathaven Tharmarajah, Vikas Venu, and Ria Yamdagni. Swings are Kavya Bhat, Kabir Gandhi, Brianna Aisjah Pember, Sammy Pignalosa, Sunayna Smith, and Gus Stuckey.



The creative team includes Wilson Chin (Scenic Designer), Linda Cho and Herin Kaputkin (Co-Costume Designers), Jane Cox (Lighting Designer), Walter Trarbach (Sound Designer), David Bengali (Projection Designer), and Rachael Geier (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer).

The artistic team also includes Harjot Jaggi (Bhangra Consultant), Jenn Rapp (Associate Director), Matthew J. Schneider (Assistant Director), Paige Parkhill (Associate Choreographer), Sean Fletcher Griffin (Intimacy Director), Lisa Anne Porter (Voice and Text Director), and Julie Felise Dubiner (Dramaturg).



The music team includes Daniel Rudin (Orchestrations), Kuljit Bhamra (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements), MATTHEW MALONE (Original Orchestrations), Bryan Perri (Music Supervisor), Patrick Sulken (Music Director/Conductor), and Utsav Bhargava (Associate Music Director).

The musicians include Dholi Anuradha (Dhol and Dholak), Nero Catalano (Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Mandolin and Ukulele), Erika Friedman (Clarinet, Bass Clarinet, and Alto Saxophone), Jakubu Griffin (Percussion), Harmann Harry (Tabla, Tudd, Dholak, Daff and Dhol), Sophie Manoloff (Trumpet and Flugelhorn), Tessa O'Boyle (Flute, Alto Flute, Bansuris and Tenor Sax), and Sherisse Rogers (Electric Bass and 5-string Fretless Bass).

The stage management team includes Molly Meg Legal (Production Stage Manager), Alison Cote (Stage Manager), and Alexandria Griner (Assistant Stage Manager).

A Beat of Our Own was developed through productions and workshops at La Jolla Playhouse and Birmingham Rep, as well as at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and the Jerome Robbins Foundation's Project Springboard.

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