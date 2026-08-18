Review: Ngajagi’s MUSIKAL IBU SUD Rekindles Childhood Joy with Timeless Tunes

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Review by Bagus Kresna, editing by Rakaputra Paputungan.

On July 25, 2026, the performing arts group Ngajagi brought their 10th production to Galeri Indonesia Kaya: DRAMA MUSIKAL IBU SUD: NADA ANAK NUSANTARA. The show features songs by Saridjah Niung or Ibu Sud, a legendary composer of Indonesian children's songs whose works include “Naik Delman”, “Naik-Naik ke Puncak Gunung”, “Menanam Jagung”, and many more.

MUSIKAL IBU SUD is directed by Nusa Wicasatya, alongside Anas Rusmawan as music director and Windy Liem as vocal director. The artist team is furthermore composed of Nudi sebagai as choreographer, Muhammad Raafi as lighting designer, and Galuh Agata as Head of Wardrobe & MUA.

The show tells the story of Nada (Khanza Ameera Salsabila), a young girl who loves to play with and spend time with her friends (Kalika Pranaya, Fiorella Amaranta Wigdado, Afsheena Zerina Sofialdin, Azalea Khaliqa Kanaya Hendrialden, Carissa Ylona Revy Hasugian, and Kiandra Arundati Harahap) as well as her father (Firman Agung). Theater icon Sita Nursanti also appears as Ibu Sud herself.

Although the story is simple, it’s sincerely sweet and heartwarming, making it both relatable to the children in the audience and nostalgic to the adults. This sense of joy and wonder is further amplified by the appearance of childhood icons Ria Enes and the doll Susan.

As a show, MUSIKAL IBU SUD had a clear vision of reintroducing Ibu Sud’s timeless songs and it largely succeeded in that regard. A better arrangement of the songs to integrate it with the story, as well as better audio quality, would have improved the theatergoing experience even more.



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