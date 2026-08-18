Film Independent Spirit Awards to Add New Categories, Open Submissions

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Film Independent, the organization behind the Spirit Awards, announced several updates for the 2027 Film Independent Spirit Awards, including a new Best International First Feature category, a new Digital Creator Award and the addition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) as a qualifying festival. Submissions are now open through October for the 42nd annual Spirit Awards, taking place Saturday, March 6, 2027. The annual celebration of the best in independent film, groundbreaking television and independent storytelling serves as Film Independent's primary fundraiser, supporting year-round programs that cultivate the careers of indie artists from production and funding through distribution and celebration.

This year, the Spirit Awards will expand its eligibility criteria with the addition of the Berlin International Film Festival, known as Berlinale, as a qualifying festival, as well as the addition of the Best International First Feature category. Eligibility for Best International First Feature will be determined by international films for whom this is the director's narrative feature debut. These additions reflect Film Independent's continued commitment to recognizing independent filmmaking and creating pathways for distinctive work from storytellers around the world.

Joining the Someone to Watch, Truer Than Fiction and Producers Award as one of the Emerging Filmmaker Awards, the 2027 Spirit Awards will also introduce a new Digital Creator Award category, expanding the celebration to independent storytellers creating original work for digital-first platforms and audiences. As with the other Emerging Filmmaker Awards, the winner will receive a $25,000 unrestricted grant. The Digital Creator Award was developed in partnership with Max Reisinger, CEO and co-founder of Creator Camp–a media company that supports the next generation of digital storytellers–who will collaborate with the Spirit Awards team on the award's implementation.

'Independent storytelling has never been confined to a single format, platform or geography and neither should the Spirit Awards. These new categories reflect the broader creative ecosystem we're building at Film Independent—one that supports bold, original storytellers, from emerging digital creators to first-time international filmmakers,' said Juan Devis, Film Independent President. 'They reaffirm our commitment to discovering and championing new voices throughout their creative journey, and a future for independent film as exciting as its past. As we gather at The Palladium next March, we'll celebrate remarkable artists alongside the resilience, creativity and independent spirit of Los Angeles and the community that continues to inspire us.'

Spirit Awards Submissions Deadlines

Film

Early Deadline: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Regular Deadline: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Final Deadline: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Arts Circle, Filmmaker Pro, Secret Member, and Film Independent Fellows with Memberships Extended Deadline: Friday, October 2, 2026

Television

Regular Deadline: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Final Deadline: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Arts Circle, Filmmaker Pro, Secret Member, and Film Independent Fellows with Memberships Extended Deadline: Friday, September 18, 2026

Digital Creators

Early Deadline: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Regular Deadline: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Final Deadline: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Arts Circle, Filmmaker Pro, Secret Member, and Film Independent Fellows with Memberships Extended Deadline: Friday, October 2, 2026

The nominees for the 2027 Spirit Awards will be announced on Wednesday, December 2. Additionally, the Nominee Brunch, an annual highlight where all nominees are celebrated and Emerging Filmmaker Awards are presented, including the new Digital Creator Award, will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2027 once again at The London West Hollywood.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are supported by Principal Partner IMDbPro. The London West Hollywood and W Hollywood are Official Hotels. Pentagram is the Visual Branding Partner. Getty Images is the Official Photographer. Vision Digital is the Exclusive Screening Partner.

Film Independent Members comprise the exclusive voting body that determines the winners of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Members are filmmakers, film industry leaders and film lovers.

Anyone passionate about film can join at filmindependent.org/join to be eligible to vote for the winners of the Spirit Awards and receive full nominee screening privileges. All Film Independent Members receive discounted submission fees, and Arts Circle, Filmmaker Pro, Secret Members and Film Independent Fellows with Memberships get extra time to submit their film/series. To learn more about voting and Membership, contact Evan Ward-Henninger at eward-henninger@filmindependent.org.

Additional details, including submission and eligibility guidelines, are available at spiritawards.com.

About Film Independent

For over 40 years, Film Independent has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen. The nonprofit organization's core mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling in all its forms and foster a culture of inclusion, in support of a global community of artists and audiences who embody diversity, innovation, curiosity and uniqueness of vision.

In addition to producing the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the organization supports creative professionals with Artist Development programs, grants and labs. Signature mentorship program Project Involve fosters the careers of talented filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Weekly Education events and workshops equip filmmakers of all ages and experience levels with tools and resources.

International programs provide cultural exchanges and career-building opportunities for film professionals around the world. And year-round screening series Film Independent Presents offers a robust program of unique cinematic experiences, including screenings, conversations, Live Reads and Bring the Noise musical events.

For more information or to become a Member, visit filmindependent.org.

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