TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL to Premiere on Paramount+ with Kim Kardashian

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The competition on the field is fierce, but it's nothing compared to the drama in the stands. TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL premieres Thursday, September 24, exclusively on Paramount+.

From ITV America, Executive Producer Kim Kardashian and Skydance Sports, TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL follows a group of parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy: a premier baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona, dedicated to molding the next generation of star athletes. While the kids compete on the field, the drama unfolds in the stands, where the parents are their children's biggest champions and each other's fiercest critics. Friendships are tested, and rivalries emerge; proving that baseball is more than a game, it's a lifestyle.

'We knew immediately there was something special about this world. These families are passionate, competitive and completely all in when it comes to their kids—and sometimes what happens in the stands is just as intense as what happens on the field. That's what makes Team Moms: Baseball so much fun to watch,' said Kim Kardashian and Natalie Ento, Executive Producers.

Get Ready to Play BALL with the TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL Families:

The Families

The Baldris — Rylee, Dallas and Salvatore Baldri. If you want to win (and drink some wine), the Baldris are your family. 150% always.

The Dunmars — Melanie, Jon and KJ Dunmar. If there's drama on the sidelines, Jon is probably involved. And if there's plans for a pedicure, he's definitely there.

The Feldhackers — Heather, Scott and Stryker Feldhacker. The co-parents who make it look way too easy. Divorced, totally in sync, and enough S-names to fill a roster.

The Mears — Trish, Casey and Hayden Mears. Baseball is Trish's whole life. Add a professional racecar driver dad and you've got one seriously competitive family.

The Scoffones — Nina, AJ and Rocco Scoffone. The mom who says what everyone else is thinking. Nina brings the tough love — with a little Pilates and tequila on the side.

The Taylors — Trina, Joey and Jett Taylor. Retired at 40 and living their best life. If there's a party, the Taylors are probably throwing it.

The Wolcziks — Erin, Tommy and Cole Wolczik. Erin runs the household, Tommy has an instruction manual. She knows where everyone needs to be, he keeps the kids in line. 'We're all alive, still' counts as a successful day.

The series is produced by ITV America (LOVE ISLAND USA), Kim Kardashian Productions and Skydance Sports. Executive producers for ITV America are Mioshi Hill, Jordana Hochman, Jeremiah Smith and Tom Ciaccio. Executive producers for Skydance Sports are Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach. Kim Kardashian (ALL'S FAIR, THE KARDASHIANS) serves as executive producer, alongside Natalie Ento.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...