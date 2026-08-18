American Black Film Festival to Return to Los Angeles for 31st Edition

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The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced that its 31st edition will take place May 20–23, 2027 in Los Angeles, marking the beginning of the festival's next chapter. Following its milestone 30th anniversary, ABFF enters its fourth decade as one of the industry's most influential gatherings and a trusted platform for discovering talent, advancing careers, and building lasting relationships. The festival will convene its community at the center of the entertainment industry.

'For more than three decades, we've built ABFF with the belief that access can change the trajectory of a career and that creating space for new voices strengthens our entire industry,' said Jeff Friday, Founder of ABFF and CEO of NICE CROWD. 'As we look to the future, our responsibility is to keep pushing forward, expanding what's possible, and creating greater opportunities for the next generation of storytellers. That's what this next chapter represents.'

ABFF 2027 will take place across several of the city's leading cultural and entertainment venues, with additional locations to be announced. AMC The Grove will host screenings, while SLS Beverly Hills will serve as the hub for industry programming, including conversations, master classes, and professional-development sessions. The Original Farmers Market will feature activations and community experiences, with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures serving as a venue for marquee events. Complimentary daytime shuttle service will connect the festival venues, providing attendees with convenient access to screenings, industry sessions, networking events, activations, and special presentations.

'ABFF has always been defined by the people who come together and the sense of community we've built over the years,' said Nicole Friday, President of NICE CROWD. 'As we look ahead, we want to build on that foundation, creating new opportunities for filmmakers, audiences, industry leaders, and partners to connect while preserving the spirit and sense of belonging that have always made ABFF special.'

The festival will introduce new programming for its 31st edition, including ABFF First Look: The Studio Showcase, featuring previews of upcoming projects from studios, independent distributors and streaming platforms through exclusive footage, special announcements, and appearances by filmmakers and talent.

ABFF Sports, a festival within the festival, will explore the intersection of sports, storytelling, entertainment, media, business, and culture. The program will include screenings, conversations, and special presentations featuring athletes, filmmakers, entertainment and sports executives, journalists, and other influential voices.

Also new for 2027 is Crossroads, a noncompetitive film section welcoming filmmakers of all backgrounds whose narrative and documentary features explore the intersections of culture, identity, and community through distinctive perspectives and shared human experiences.

HBO returns as a Founding Sponsor, marking the 30th year of the HBO Short Film Award Showcase, one of ABFF's longest running and a cornerstone of the festival's commitment to discovering emerging talent.

Submissions are now open for the 31st annual ABFF, with competitive and noncompetitive sections spanning narrative features, documentaries, episodic content, and short-film storytelling. ABFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival, with the winner of the HBO Short Film Award qualifying for the Academy Awards Live Action Short Film category. Filmmakers can review eligibility guidelines and submit their projects at https://filmfreeway.com/AmericanBlackFilmFestival.

Submission Categories

U.S. Narrative Feature – A competitive section showcasing feature-length narrative films directed or written by filmmakers of African descent working within the United States. Representing the cornerstone of ABFF's commitment to discovery, the section highlights distinctive voices, original storytelling, and compelling artistic vision. Selected films compete for the Grand Jury Prize, Directing Award, and Performance Award.

International Narrative Feature – A competitive section dedicated to feature-length narrative films from across the global Black diaspora. The section celebrates distinctive storytelling voices and cinematic perspectives from outside the United States. Selected films compete for the Grand Jury Prize for International Narrative Feature.

Documentary Feature – A competitive section presenting feature-length documentaries directed by filmmakers of African descent. The section showcases nonfiction storytelling distinguished by cinematic craft, insight, and cultural relevance. Selected films compete for the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature.

Crossroads – New Section for 2027 – A non-competitive showcase of narrative and documentary features that explore identity, culture, community, resilience, and belonging through distinctive American experiences. Open to filmmakers of all backgrounds, Crossroads highlights work that aligns with ABFF's cultural spirit while offering fresh perspectives and meaningful opportunities for connection.

HBO Short Film Award – Now in its 30th year, the HBO Short Film Award remains a cornerstone of ABFF's commitment to discovering and elevating emerging filmmakers. Each year, five finalists are selected to screen at the festival before a distinguished jury. As an Academy Award-qualifying award, the recipient of the HBO Short Film Award becomes qualified for consideration in the Live Action Short Film category of the 100th Academy Awards, subject to all Academy rules and requirements. Submissions for the HBO Short Film Award will open at a later date, with additional details to be announced.

Episodic Series – A competitive section showcasing episodic storytelling created by filmmakers of African descent. The section highlights compelling serialized narratives and innovative approaches to long-form storytelling. Selected works compete for the Grand Jury Prize for Episodic Series.

Voices of Culture – Selection by invitation or internal curation only – A non-competitive showcase of short-form work by filmmakers of African descent whose films expand and enrich contemporary conversations around culture, identity, and community. Reflecting the breadth of the global Black experience, the section highlights distinctive voices across genres, forms, and storytelling traditions.

The ABFF 9:16 Microdrama Project – A non-competitive showcase of original vertical microdrama series created by storytellers of African descent. Dedicated to celebrating emerging creators and new forms of mobile-first storytelling, the section highlights original serialized short-form content from creators working at the forefront of the medium. Selected projects demonstrate strong episodic momentum, emotional immediacy, and a clear command of serialized storytelling.

Festival Passes will go on sale September 1 at ABFF.com. The passes will provide advance reservation access to eligible screenings, conversations, and special events.

Additional details and programming announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For updates, visit www.nicecrowd.com and follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

ABFF sponsors and partners to date are HBO (Founding), Sony Pictures Entertainment (Official).

About the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is the premier annual event dedicated to discovering emerging talent and shaping the future of film and television. Founded in 1997 by Jeff Friday, ABFF is one of the entertainment industry's leading gatherings, annually bringing together thousands of filmmakers, artists, executives, brands, and audiences to celebrate storytelling, creativity, and innovation. Through film screenings, premieres, conversations, networking, and cultural experiences, ABFF has become a destination where entertainment, culture, and commerce intersect, fostering meaningful connections and business opportunities while inspiring the next generation of storytellers.

About NICE CROWD

NICE CROWD is a pioneering live events company operating at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and tourism. Founded by Nicole and Jeff Friday, the company produces high-impact festivals, awards shows, and destination experiences in major U.S. cities and global markets. Guided by The Power of Gathering, NICE CROWD believes that when people come together, creativity flourishes, new voices are amplified, and meaningful connections are made. The company's mission is to harness that energy to drive cultural relevance and deliver measurable economic impact for its partners. With expertise in event production, audience engagement, and strategic partnerships, NICE CROWD showcases groundbreaking artists and innovators creating experiences that resonate with audiences while enabling brands and media to shape a more connected, creative world. www.nicecrowd.com

More information about the American Black Film Festival (ABFF): https://www.abff.com

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