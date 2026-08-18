THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and Matthew McConaughey. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from The Stray Cats, Weezer, Dexter and The Moonrocks and KATSEYE.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 18 - August 21

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. Show #2333

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo & Patrick Wilson and musical guest Weezer. Show #2334

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Michelle Pfeiffer, Rhea Seehorn and musical guest Dexter and The Moonrocks. Show #2335

Friday, August 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE and musical guest KATSEYE. (OAD 8/12/26)

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