Video: Ariana Madix Reveals Why JUST IN TIME Broadway Return Is Full Circle





Ariana Madix stopped by the TODAY Show to discuss her return to Broadway in Just in Time, where she's set to take over as Connie Francis. The Love Island host revealed why the Broadway return is meaningful to her.

"This is a dream role for me," she shared. "I’ve been listening to Connie Francis music since I was a kid. My dad used to play some Bobby Darin songs. It’s gonna be really fun and that company is wildly amazing so I can’t wait to be a part of it."

The Vanderpump Rules alum is set to join the company for a limited engagement, starting on Saturday, September 12, just two years after her Broadway debut as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago the Musical.

The Dancing With the Stars finalist will play her final performance as 'Connie Francis' on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Jeremy Jordan currently stars as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

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